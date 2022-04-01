Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 series is now available to buy, Business model coming April 11th

The full lineup of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 laptops is available in the US starting today, Samsung has announced. Pre-orders had opened a couple of weeks ago, but now they’ve reached general availability. Additionally, the company announced that the Galaxy Book 2 Business will be available starting on April 11th.

All of the laptops come with Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors, though the Galaxy Book 2 Pro models use the 28W P-series CPUs, and the standard Galaxy Book 2 360 has 15W CPUs. They come in either 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch sizes, and the displays are all AMOLED, so you get true blacks, vivid colors, and high contrast ratios. Of course, on the 360 models, the display also supports touch and the S Pen.

Aside from the AMOLED display, the biggest draw of these laptops is that they’re extremely thin and light, particularly the Pro models, which start at just 11.2mm of thickness and 1.92lbs of weight.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at $899.99, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $1,049.99, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,249.99. You can trade-in older devices for a discount, though, and you also get $100 of Samsung credit ($50 for the Galaxy Book 2 360) instantly.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business is actually noticeably different from the other laptops in the lineup. It has a 14-inch Full HD display, and it includes a Full HD webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. Plus, it supports up to 64GB of slotted RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. There’s less of a focus on being thin and light with this one, so it’s just under 20mm thick and it starts at 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) of weight.

Of course, it also includes options for Intel processors with vPro support, and it includes a whole suite of security features meant for businesses. It uses hardware-based Root of Trust to validate the BIOS, a Tamper Alert feature, BIOS auto-recovery, and Intel Hardware Shield technology. It also meets Microsoft’s Secured-core PC standard, so you can rest assured it keeps your sensitive data as safe as possible.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy Book 2 Business will be available on April 11th on Samsung’s business website.