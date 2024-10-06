Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $700 $1250 Save $550 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but it keeps a lot of what makes Samsung's flagship laptops great. $700 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 260 is an older laptop that still offers a lot of bang for your buck, especially with this new discount from Best Buy that drops it down to its lowest price yet. You get a sleek and compact design, a powerful Intel i7 processor, a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, and so much more. So if this sounds like the laptop you've been looking for, prepare to get it while you can, because with a discount like this, chances are the deal won't last long. While it used to have a retail price north of $1,200, it can now be had for $550 less, falling to just $699.99.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360?

Let's get the specifications out of the way, because if you're not interested in that, chances are this laptop isn't really for you. The Galaxy Book 3 360 features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM that's paired with 512GB of internal SSD storage. It also has a 13.3-inch AMOLED display that produces vibrant colors, and takes advantage of the Intel Iris Xe graphic card that's great for general use, along with light gaming and creative work.

Of course, this is a convertible laptop, so the screen is going to be able to maneuver in ways you never thought possible. And the touchscreen display will provide a new way for you to interact as well, and even supports the input of a stylus. In addition to great video capabilities, the laptop also packs some robust speakers as well, with support for Dolby Atmos.

When it comes to connectivity, you'll have some great options with one USB-C port, one Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, one USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card slot. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this laptop, especially at this price, so get it while the deal's good. Or if you're still on the fence, check out some other great laptop recommendations.