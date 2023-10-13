Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $950 $1550 Save $600 With a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a great laptop, and it's now down to its lowest price ever thanks to this deal that slashes $600 off its price tag. $950 at Best Buy

Missed Prime Day? It's still a good time to get yourself a new laptop thanks to Best Buy's latest sale on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, which brings it to its lowest price ever. WIth a massive $600 discount, this deal gets you an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for just $950, even lower than it was during Prime Day, when it dropped to $1,000.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a great deal

Samsung has been making some great laptops over the past few years, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is no different. This configuration is actually very special, though, as it seems to only exist at Best Buy.

It comes with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, which has 12 cores and 16 threads, and it's super fast for all kinds of daily tasks, whether it's browsing the web, writing up documents, or even editing some photos. It's a very capable laptop performance-wise, and that's also helped by the 16GB of RAM. What makes this particular configuration unique, though, is that it has a 1TB SSD, which you can't even find on Samsung's website (it usually comes with 512GB). That gives you a ton of space for all your documents, files, music, and whatever else you want to store.

And of course, like most of Samsung's premium laptops, the Galaxy Book 3 360 comes with an AMOLED display, meaning it has true blacks and incredibly vibrant colors. This is a 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, so it's not quite on the level of the Pro models, but it's still a beautiful screen. And of course, this is a convertible, so that screen supports touch input and even the S Pen (though it's not included).

There are other nice features here, like a 1080p webcam, a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello support, and a number pad, which can be useful for many people. Plus, the laptop has a solid supply of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. You're really not missing out on anything here.

This model usually costs $1,550, but you can save a whopping $600 on it with this massive deal. As a point of comparison, on Samsung's website, you can find the model with just 512GB of storage for $1,050 right now, and that's also with a discount. This is an absolutely fantastic deal if you need a new laptop for everyday use.