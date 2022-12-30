As we get closer to the new year, more and more Samsung devices are hitting the web early ahead of their official announcements. While we typically keep our eyes peeled for upcoming smartphones, this leak shows off the upcoming Galaxy Book laptops that will reportedly be making their debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in February.

The leak comes from The Tech Lookout and while internal hardware details are scarce at this point, we do get some promotional images of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The outlet also provides model numbers for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, that it found from Bluetooth SIG Certification website. If the information is accurate, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will come in five models: NT960XFH, NP960XFH, NT961XFH, NT960XFS, and NT960XFHZ. The differences between each model are not known at this time.

In addition, to the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, the source also shares images of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. We can see in the image that the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will come with a stylus. For the most part, the laptops look great, which doesn't come as a surprise consider the current Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops also look quite sleek and modern. While it will be nice to get some new high-end laptops from Samsung, the source is unclear when and how these units will arrive.

But it has been reported from another source, that they could arrive in February, alongside the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. If that happens to be the case, we could have an extremely packed event with top-tier smartphones, laptops, and other devices and accessories as well. But for now, we'll just have to be patient and wait.

