Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro $1180 $1550 Save $370 With a stunning AMOLED display and powerful Intel processors, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is one of the best laptops of the year. This $370 discount brings it to its lowest price yet. $1180 at Amazon

If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to grab one of the best laptops of the year, Prime Day is the time to do it. The 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is seeing a massive $370 discount to just $1,199.99, the lowest price we've seen yet for this machine. It's an absolutely fantastic laptop in almost every way, with the latest Intel processor and a beautiful AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that will make any content look fantastic. There's never been a better time to grab one of these, so you'll want to act fast.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

Samsung has been making some fantastic laptops for the past few years, but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is easily the best one yet, for multiple reasons. Of course, it comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which will get you terrific performance for any kind of day-to-day task, whether you're writing documents, browsing the web, or watching movies. Plus, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have everything you need for a great laptop you can use for years to come.

But what truly makes this laptop fantastic is the AMOLED display. This 16-inch panel looks absolutely stunning because AMOLED technology produces colors you just can't get with a traditional LCD. Blacks look truly black, and colors are more vivid than ever, making movies and TV shows as lively and vibrant as you could ever dream of. Plus, it has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so everyday tasks feel much more pleasant since animations and movements look smoother and more fluid. On top of that, it comes in a very sharp 2.8K resolution, so it looks super crisp.

All of this comes in a premium aluminum chassis that's super thin and fairly light, considering the screen size. We loved this laptop in our review, and while it would usually cost you around $1,550, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro for just $1,180 right now, which is a fantastic deal. Not only is this a great laptop to begin with, but this discount makes it an absolute steal. It's simply one of the best laptops you can get, and this Prime Day is one of the best times to get it, so don't miss out if you're looking for an upgrade. You may also want to check out other Prime Day laptop deals if you're looking for something a bit different.