Dell or Samsung? We compare a popular tablet, the XPS 13 2-in-1, to the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, one of the latest convertibles on the market.

If you're searching for a device running Windows 11 that's not a traditional laptop, you'll run into two categories. There are traditional tablets, like the XPS 13 2-in-1, which have a detachable keyboard and a sleeker 13-inch form factor. Then, there are larger convertibles like the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, which is 16 inches, shaped more like a laptop, and has a 360-degree hinge to let you rotate the screen to various modes of use.

Asides from the basic form factor difference, there are a lot of other areas where these two devices contrast a bit. Let's break it all down.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 2-in-1: Price and availability

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 launched in August 2022 and is now available on Dell.com. At the time of this writing, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is only up for preorder, but it'll officially launch on Feb. 17.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 starts at $1,900, but Samsung currently has a preorder discount so you can get it for $1,700. That gets you a model with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The XPS 13 2-in-1 is a much cheaper device. Pricing there starts at $1,049 for a model with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This price does not include the Folio keyboard ($150) and the XPS Stylus ($99).

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 2-in-1: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P (12 core, 16 thread, up to 5.00 GHz, 18MB cache) 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U (10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.4 GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U (10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.7 GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 16-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2880 x 1800 (3K) resolution, up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, touch and pen support 13-inch IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880 x 1920 (3K) resolution, 500 nits, DisplayHDR 400, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, Corning Gorilla Glass 7, Dolby Vision, touch and pen support Storage 512GB SSD

1TB SSD 512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5

32GB LPDDR5 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x 4266MHz

16GB dual-channel LPDDR4x 4266MHz Battery 76Whr battery 65W charger

49.5Whr battery 45W charger

Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4

USB Type-A

HDMI 1.4

microSD card

Headphone/microphone jack

nano SIM slot (Optional) 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports USB Type-C to Type-A adapter included USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter included

Audio AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)

Smart Amp

Dolby Atmos Dual stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio

Dual-array microphones Camera FHD 1080p 5MP/1080p front-facing webcam

11MP/4K world-facing camera Windows Hello Fingerprint reader on power key 5MP/1080p front-facing webcam

11MP/4K world-facing camera Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2,

Bluetooth v5.1

5G Sub6 (Optional) Intel Wi-Fi 6E 1675 AX211 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.2

Optional (only in Slate model): 5G (Intel 5000) Color Graphite / Beige Sky

Slate Dimensions 13.9 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches (355.4 mm x 252.2 mm x 12.8mm) Sky (Wi-Fi only): 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.29 inches (292.5 × 201.2 × 7.4mm)

11.5 x 7.9 x 0.29 inches (292.5 × 201.2 × 7.4mm) Slate (5G): 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.31 inches (292.5 x 201.2 x 7.8mm) Weight Starts at 3.7 pounds Sky (Wi-Fi only): Starts at 1.6 pounds

Starts at 1.6 pounds Slate (5G): Starts at 1.8 pounds

Design: One is a convertible, and another is a tablet

These two devices differ the most when it comes to their form factors. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible with a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it in a stand, tent, laptop, or tablet mode, while the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a more compact 2-in-1 tablet with an optional folio keyboard cover that helps you use it like a laptop. However, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is more of a laptop, and the XPS 13 2-in-1 is much more portable as an on-the-go device.

Looking at the dimensions, you can see why we say that. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is larger at 3.7 pounds compared to the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which weighs just 1.6 pounds. The Galaxy device is also thicker at 0.5 inches vs. Dell's 0.29 inches (although the 5G version is just a hair thicker). The XPS also has more of a squared-off flat design, whereas the Galaxy Book is more rounded and easier to hold in the hands.

We consider the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 to be more of a laptop-like device because of its large size and the traditional keyboard, which even has an integrated number pad. Even the large trackpad is a treat. It's still quite versatile, though, since the screen can be rotated around into various modes. But if you want something more portable and easy to travel with, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is for you.

Display: You can't beat Samsung's OLED display

If you're talking displays, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 wins hands down. This is because Samsung uses a bigger 16-inch "Dynamic AMOLED 2X" display tuned to the 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2880 x 1800 resolution. The XPS 13 2-in-1, meanwhile, uses a smaller and more standard 13-inch IPS panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2880 x 1920 resolution.

Both devices pack in a lot of pixels and are great for multitasking and stacking windows side by side. But because Samsung's display is bigger and uses AMOLED technology, the display on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is just better, being more vibrant in day-to-day use. This is especially apparent when watching movies or streaming. Samsung says the display can cover 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. That means darker blacks and more vibrant colors than the IPS display on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Not to forget, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 also has a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the XPS maxes out at 60Hz.

Can't forget to mention pen support. Both these devices have a touchscreen and an included pen. You get the S Pen with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, which doesn't need batteries or recharging but has no Bluetooth functionality. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with the XPS Stylus, which can be recharged at the top of the device and has Bluetooth connectivity that lets you launch apps or erase notes with a side button. Both pens are the same in terms of functionality; it's just the Bluetooth option that sets them apart.

Oh, and about those webcams. The XPS 2-in-1 has a front-facing 5MP webcam that records in 1080p with support for Windows Hello. There's also an 11MP rear camera that supports 4K resolution video, letting you take pictures of things in the world around you, like whiteboards. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 only has a 1080p camera that doesn't support Windows Hello but is backed by many smart features like background blur.

Performance: Samsung has newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs

As for what's powering these devices, Samsung uses the newer 13th-generation Intel P-series CPUs. Dell, meanwhile, is using what we can now call last-gen 12th-generation Intel U-series CPUs. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is definitely going to be a more powerful device as a result.

To be more specific, Samsung currently has the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P series chip, while Dell has two options for either the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U or Intel Core i7-1250U. All the CPUs are hybrid chips, meaning you get a combination of performance and efficiency cores for better performance.

We have yet to review any laptops featuring 13th-generation Intel CPUs, but Intel has remarked that you only should expect a 10% productivity boost with the newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs. That said, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is still more powerful than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 just on raw CPU power alone. The P-series chip that Samsung uses runs at a higher 28W and has a higher core count of 12 for more performance. Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 only maxes out at 10 cores and runs on lower power at 9W,

Even though neither device has a dedicated GPU, the CPU differences mean you can get away with light gaming or video editing on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 but not on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Battery life, though, will be better on the XPS because of that lower-power CPU, and considering the power-hungry OLED screen, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 might be a little more power-hungry. We're looking forward to a full review of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 for a more in-depth look.

Ports and connectivity: The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is well-connected

When it comes down to the ports and connectivity on these machines, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 wins out. Samsung's device has more ports than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. You'll get two Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. That makes the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1's dual Thunderbolt 4 ports laughable, and you'll definitely need a dongle. To make it up for it, though, Dell includes a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter and a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter in the box.

Both devices offer a 5G option, but both 5G models have yet to become available.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 2-in-1: Which should you buy?

If you're considering either of these devices, there's a clear winner. It's the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Though it's much larger and less portable than the XPS 13 2-in-1, it has a better screen, more ports, and better performance. You should only buy the XPS 13 2-in-1 if you want a more portable device or you want to spend less money. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is just one of the many great Galaxy laptops on the market, though, so if you like what Samsung has to offer but don't want to lug around a heavy device, there are options.