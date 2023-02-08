The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and HP Spectre x360 are two of the biggest convertibles on the market, but which is the biggest and best?

You can find many 16-inch convertibles for sale when shopping for a new PC, but two of the best this year are the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, as well as the HP Spectre x360. Both of these devices have large screens and some really powerful Intel CPUs, so you can watch high-quality videos and perform everyday productivity for work or school. They're also both convertibles, so you can flip the screens around for better viewing.

Of course, though, Samsung's new Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is one of the newest laptops in 2023, so it has an edge over HP's Spectre for the newer 13th-generation CPU. But beyond that simple difference, there are other things you might want to be aware of if you're considering going with either Galaxy or Spectre.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs HP Spectre x360: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 starts at $1,900 and is the newest member of the Samsung Galaxy laptop family. This is for a base model with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. You can preorder it now, and it's set for release on Feb. 17 at Samsung and other retailers.

The HP Spectre x360, meanwhile, comes in both 13 and 16-inch sizes, although we'll be focusing on the 16-inch model here. It starts at $1,650, which gets you a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and the standard 16-inch 3k+ resolution IPS display. If you'd like the OLED display, it's another $160, but your CPU will be switched to an Intel Core i7-1260P. That brings the proper price for this comparison to $2,029, not accounting for sales. You can buy the HP Spectre x360 through HP's website, which offers the most customizable models. Models are also for sale at Best Buy and other retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs HP Spectre x360: Specs

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i7/ Intel Core i5 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe (integrated)

Intel Arc A370M (discrete) Display 16.inch dynamic AMOLED 2X, 16:10 aspect ratio,

2880 x 1800 (3K) resolution, up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

400 nits 16 inch, 400 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch, low blue light, Eyesafe

3072 x 1920 (3K+), glossy, IPS

3072 x 1920 (3K+), anti-reflective, IPS

3840 x 2400 (UHD+), anti-reflective, OLED Storage 256GB SSD

512GB SSD

1TB SSD 512GB SSD M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

1TB SSD M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

2TB SSD M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5

32GB LPDDR5 16GB DDR4-3200MHz

32GB DDR4-3200MHz Battery 76Wh 83Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4

USB Type-A

HDMI 1.4

microSD card

Headphone/microphone jack

nano-SIM slot (optional) 2 x Thunderbolt 4

USB-A 3.2

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm audio combo

microSD card reader Audio AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)

Smart Amp

Dolby Atmos Quad B&O speakers

HP Audio Boost Camera FHD 1080p User-facing 5MP + IR

Camera shutter Windows Hello Fingerprint reader on Power Key Fingerprint reader

IR camera Wireless 5G Sub6 (Optional),

Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2,

Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Graphite / Beige Nocturne Blue

Nightfall Black Dimensions 13.99 x 9.9 x 0.54 inches 14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Weight 3.7 pounds 4.45 pounds

Design: Both are convertibles, but with subtle design differences

In looking at the design of these devices, there are not really many big differences. They're both convertibles with screens that can be flipped around and used in different modes (tent, stand, tablet, or laptop). Both these convertibles are big and heavy, topping out at close to 14 inches in length and at least a half-inch in thickness (although the HP Spectre x360 is a bit thicker). The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is also a bit lighter, coming in at 3.83 pounds over the Spectre's 4.45 pounds.

In another subtle design choice, the 16-inch HP Envy x360 has softer rounded corners on the front, while Samsung opted for more pointed corners on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. It's not something most people will notice, but we like that softer corner for comfort when holding the Spectre as a tablet.

Moving onto the color options, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 only comes in plain-looking graphite or beige colors. If you want something flashier, then the HP Spectre x360 will be for you since the Nocturne Blue and Nightfall Black offer a more unique visual look.

Display: HP packs in more pixels, but Samsung offers OLED standard

No doubt, the displays on these convertibles are awesome. Both pack in a lot of pixels and are high-resolution. Notably, both devices also have 16:10 aspect ratio screens. However, looking at the specs sheet and pricing above, you'll see why we're giving Samsung the win. The display might not be as high resolution (2880 x 1800) compared to the HP Spectre x360 (3072 x 1920), but Samsung includes a much more vibrant OLED panel on all models and bumped the refresh rate to 120Hz. The OLED panel can make your multimedia experience so much better since it pushes out more accurate colors, including much deeper blacks. The higher refresh rate is also good for smoother scrolling when browsing the web.

You can technically get an OLED panel on the HP Spectre x360, but doing so will be a costly upgrade, bringing the price to nearly $2,000. You'll also lose the screen resolution from the IPS model since it's bumped down to 3840 x 2400. It's a no-brainer to go with the Samsung device since you'll get a higher-resolution OLED screen.

Another area of the display is also the webcams. Samsung has a 1080p camera on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, backed by effects like background blur. It's not a Windows Hello webcam, however, and there's no privacy shutter. Over with the HP, you get a higher-quality 5MP webcam with a wider viewing angle, a shutter, and a Windows Hello sensor. If webcam quality is important to you, then the HP Spectre x360 will be a good buy.

Performance: Samsung's convertible has newer CPUs, but HP has dedicated graphics

If performance is important to you, then the good news is that either convertible will work. There are some trade-offs, though: The HP Spectre x360 has an older CPU with dedicated graphics, but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a newer CPU that lacks dedicated graphics. This is because Samsung is using newer Intel 13th-generation CPUs while HP is still using 12th-generation Intel CPUs but still has an option for Intel Arc dedicated graphics.

The HP Spectre x360 has an older CPU with dedicated graphics, but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a newer CPU that lacks dedicated graphics.

Regardless of which device you choose, we have a note for you on the specific CPU. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has 13th-generation Intel CPUs but still uses P-series chips with a maximum of 14 cores. Over with the HP Spectre x360, HP is using either the 12th-generation H-class chips on the IPS model or the P-class chips with the OLED model (the OLED model also has the option for Intel Arc graphics and an IPS model). Intel's H-class chips are much more powerful than the P-class chips due to their higher wattage.

We suggest you pick up the Spectre if you're a video editor or a light gamer, as the Intel Arc graphics will give you a nice boost. We have yet to review a new laptop with 13th-generation Intel CPUs, but Intel has said that the generation difference for productivity is just 10%, which means the newer Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 shouldn't really perform much differently than a standard HP Spectre x360 without a GPU, anyway. That said, it's always nice to have a device with a newer CPU, so if future-proofing your device is important, and you don't see yourself needing a GPU, then go for the Samsung.

However, laptops with OLED displays are known to be power-hungry, so we expect the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 to struggle a bit with battery life against the standard HP Spectre x360. We're looking forward to a full review, though, and will update this guide when we have official numbers.

Ports and connectivity: An even match

You'll get a great mix of ports across both devices, but we must give the win to Samsung. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a 5G option for using it where Wi-Fi isn't available. You don't get this with the HP Spectre x360.

Other than that, both devices have similar ports. They offer two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, microSD card slots, and a headphone jack. HDMI is on both devices, too, but Samsung is using the older HDMI 1.4 standard, and HP has moved to HDMI 2.1.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs HP Spectre x360: Which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is definitely a better buy than the HP Spectre x360. You get a newer CPU, the OLED screen as standard, and the option for 5G connectivity. You will, however, miss out on some features that the HP Spectre x360 offers, like that 5MP webcam, as well as the option for integrated graphics. The choice is yours, and it really depends on which features are more important for you.