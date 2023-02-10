Quick Links
The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 are unique devices. Not only are they convertibles, but they also both come with OLED displays. So how do you choose between them? No doubt the Yoga 9i and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro are both premium devices featuring modern specs, but we want to dive deeper beyond that. From the CPUs under the hood to the overall designs, there are a few areas where the Yoga 9i and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 differ.
While we don't know all the details of the new Lenovo Yoga 9i yet, we know that it'll only feature tiny internal changes versus last year's model. You'll still get a good idea of what's in store.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Price and availability
We start first with the all-important pricing. Right now, the 2023 Yoga 9i isn't yet available for purchase. Lenovo says it will be available later this year in April for pricing starting at $1,500. This model will come with the Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 512 GB of storage, and 16GB RAM.
As for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, it costs $1,400 and is now up for preorder. This is for a version with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's now up for preorder at Samsung.com. You can expect preorders to ship starting Feb. 17, 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Specs
Design: Both are convertibles, but the Yoga 9i is more portable and has more bling
You can see right off the bat that the Lenovo Yoga 9i and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 are convertibles. Thanks to the 360-degree hinge, you can flip the screen around on both and use them in different modes (tent, stand, tablet, or laptop). However, we like the Yoga 9i a bit more, as it is slightly more portable, and has a somewhat fancier design.
The 14-inch Yoga 9i is not only smaller than the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 but it's also a bit lighter (3.09 pounds vs 3.7 pounds). That makes it a bit easier to manage and travel with.
What might be more surprising, though, is the overall premium feel of these convertibles. Lenovo has put polished rounded edges on the sides of the Yoga 9i, whereas Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 just has more pointed edges. Combine that with the soundbar in the middle of the Yoga 9i's hinge, and you'll certainly appreciate how much more high-end the Yoga 9i feels, which is why it's one of the best Lenovo laptops and the best convertible laptops on the market.
Display: Both are OLED but Samsung's has higher refresh rates
The display is one of the more important parts of a laptop, and we're happy to say that both the Yoga 9i and the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 don't disappoint in this area. Both feature OLED screens, which make images pop with richer colors and deeper blacks.
However, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a bigger display and a better refresh rate compared to the entry-level Yoga 9i. To be fair to Lenovo, if you really have the money for it, Lenovo also offers a higher-end 3840x2400 (UHD+) option, but this is a price upgrade. This upgraded model also has a lower refresh rate screen of 60Hz vs the original's 90Hz. So you're trading off pixel density for a higher refresh rate.
The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a bigger display and a better refresh rate compared to the entry-level Yoga 9i.
Still, Samsung wins this round. It managed to include a 120 Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, which will make web browsing and other experiences seem much smoother on the screen. Despite having the same screen resolution as the base model Yoga 9i, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is better for multimedia thanks to its larger screen and higher refresh rate. You'll feel more immersed in your content here.
Now as for what's atop those displays. They both feature 1080p webcams, which are great for video conferencing. However, the Yoga 9i has Windows Hello support, so it can scan your face to log in to your PC. There's also a privacy shutter. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 lacks both of these features but does have smart features like background blur.
Note that both displays also support pen input. You get the S Pen included on the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, but on the Yoga 9i, you need to buy the pen separately.
Performance: Both have 13th-generation Intel CPUs
Under the hood of these devices are similar CPU options. Both devices sport newer 13th-generation Intel P-series processors. However, with Lenovo's Yoga 9i, you only get a Core i7 option. Samsung is supposedly offering the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with an option for an Intel Core i5 CPU but only the Core i7 option seems to be available in the U.S. at the moment.
As for what's new in Intel's new 13th-generation CPUs, you'll mainly see a 10% productivity boost. So, for things like web browsing, multimedia, and day-to-day tasks, either device will be great. Though we have yet to review any laptops with 13th-generation Intel CPUs, here's a chart comparing last year's Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the 2022 Yoga 9i, just for reference. We expect the numbers to be similar to the 2023 models.
Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1260P
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Core i7-1260P
PCMark 10
5,616
5,362
3DMark: Time Spy
1,678
1,821
Geekbench 5
1,736 / 9,525
1,696 / 9,177
Cinebench R23
1,637 / 7,757
1,649 / 7,949
We're looking forward to benchmarking the new models when we have them to see their true performance. But for now, it's hard to come to a true conclusion in this area.
Ports and connectivity: Samsung offers 5G
On ports and connectivity, Samsung offers more connectivity options when compared to Lenovo here. Both devices have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, and a headphone jack. However, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 excels because it has an HDMI port and microSD card storage. This helps avoid using a dock for connecting the Galaxy Book to a display. A microSD card slot also gets you quick extra storage, too.
Beyond those ports, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has both a Wi-Fi model and a 5G model available. This gives it the advantage over the Yoga 9i since you can use it anywhere you go without worrying about Wi-Fi.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Which should you buy?
We have yet to review the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, but that doesn't mean we can't suggest it. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a bigger screen, the option for 5G, and more ports. It looks to be one of the best Galaxy laptops yet, and we're really looking forward to trying it.
But we can't pass on suggesting the Yoga 9i, either. There's a reason why it's our favorite overall laptop. Though the screen might not be as big or have as high a refresh rate as the one on Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, it still packs in an OLED panel. Even the CPU on the Yoga 9i is the same as what you'd get on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Ultimately, you can't go wrong.
