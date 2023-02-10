The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) are both 2-in-1s with gorgeous OLED screens, so how do you choose between them?

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 are unique devices. Not only are they convertibles, but they also both come with OLED displays. So how do you choose between them? No doubt the Yoga 9i and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro are both premium devices featuring modern specs, but we want to dive deeper beyond that. From the CPUs under the hood to the overall designs, there are a few areas where the Yoga 9i and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 differ.

While we don't know all the details of the new Lenovo Yoga 9i yet, we know that it'll only feature tiny internal changes versus last year's model. You'll still get a good idea of what's in store.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible laptop with a stunning AMOLED display and 13th-gen Intel Core processors. A 5G model is also on the way. See at Samsung

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Lenovo's 2023 Yoga 9i has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a stunning OLED display. It also has beautifully polished corners and a soundbar hinge down the middle. See at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Price and availability

We start first with the all-important pricing. Right now, the 2023 Yoga 9i isn't yet available for purchase. Lenovo says it will be available later this year in April for pricing starting at $1,500. This model will come with the Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 512 GB of storage, and 16GB RAM.

As for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, it costs $1,400 and is now up for preorder. This is for a version with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's now up for preorder at Samsung.com. You can expect preorders to ship starting Feb. 17, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Specs

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 (2023) Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 OS Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i7-1360P 13th Gen Intel CPUs

Core i5

Core i7 Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Display 14-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits (DisplayHDR 500 True Black), touch

14-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 4K (3840 x 2400), 60Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits (DisplayHDR 500 True Black), touch 16 inch AMOLED 2X, 16:10 aspect ratio 3K, (2280 x 1800), 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, 120% DCI-P3 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB SSD

512GB SSD

1TB SSD RAM 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5

32GB LPDDR5 Battery 75Whr battery, up to 14 hours of local 1080p video playback 65W or 100W USB-C power adapter

76Wh Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3.5 mm headphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 4

USB Type-A

HDMI 1.4

microSD card slot

3.5 mm audio

nanoSIM (optional) Audio Quad stereo speakers (dual side-mounted 3W woofers, dual front-facing 2W tweeters on hinge), audio by Bowens & Wilkins, Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone array AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2),

Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos Camera User-facing FHD 1080p

Camera shutter FHD 1080p Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader on the power button Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1 5G Sub6 (Optional)

Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1 Color Oatmeal

Storm Grey Graphite

Beige Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.25 mm 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm Weight From 3.09 pounds 3.7 pounds

Design: Both are convertibles, but the Yoga 9i is more portable and has more bling

You can see right off the bat that the Lenovo Yoga 9i and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 are convertibles. Thanks to the 360-degree hinge, you can flip the screen around on both and use them in different modes (tent, stand, tablet, or laptop). However, we like the Yoga 9i a bit more, as it is slightly more portable, and has a somewhat fancier design.

The 14-inch Yoga 9i is not only smaller than the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 but it's also a bit lighter (3.09 pounds vs 3.7 pounds). That makes it a bit easier to manage and travel with.

What might be more surprising, though, is the overall premium feel of these convertibles. Lenovo has put polished rounded edges on the sides of the Yoga 9i, whereas Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 just has more pointed edges. Combine that with the soundbar in the middle of the Yoga 9i's hinge, and you'll certainly appreciate how much more high-end the Yoga 9i feels, which is why it's one of the best Lenovo laptops and the best convertible laptops on the market.

Display: Both are OLED but Samsung's has higher refresh rates

The display is one of the more important parts of a laptop, and we're happy to say that both the Yoga 9i and the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 don't disappoint in this area. Both feature OLED screens, which make images pop with richer colors and deeper blacks.

However, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a bigger display and a better refresh rate compared to the entry-level Yoga 9i. To be fair to Lenovo, if you really have the money for it, Lenovo also offers a higher-end 3840x2400 (UHD+) option, but this is a price upgrade. This upgraded model also has a lower refresh rate screen of 60Hz vs the original's 90Hz. So you're trading off pixel density for a higher refresh rate.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a bigger display and a better refresh rate compared to the entry-level Yoga 9i.

Still, Samsung wins this round. It managed to include a 120 Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, which will make web browsing and other experiences seem much smoother on the screen. Despite having the same screen resolution as the base model Yoga 9i, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is better for multimedia thanks to its larger screen and higher refresh rate. You'll feel more immersed in your content here.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7)

Now as for what's atop those displays. They both feature 1080p webcams, which are great for video conferencing. However, the Yoga 9i has Windows Hello support, so it can scan your face to log in to your PC. There's also a privacy shutter. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 lacks both of these features but does have smart features like background blur.

Note that both displays also support pen input. You get the S Pen included on the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, but on the Yoga 9i, you need to buy the pen separately.

Performance: Both have 13th-generation Intel CPUs

Under the hood of these devices are similar CPU options. Both devices sport newer 13th-generation Intel P-series processors. However, with Lenovo's Yoga 9i, you only get a Core i7 option. Samsung is supposedly offering the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with an option for an Intel Core i5 CPU but only the Core i7 option seems to be available in the U.S. at the moment.

As for what's new in Intel's new 13th-generation CPUs, you'll mainly see a 10% productivity boost. So, for things like web browsing, multimedia, and day-to-day tasks, either device will be great. Though we have yet to review any laptops with 13th-generation Intel CPUs, here's a chart comparing last year's Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the 2022 Yoga 9i, just for reference. We expect the numbers to be similar to the 2023 models.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1260P Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Core i7-1260P PCMark 10 5,616 5,362 3DMark: Time Spy 1,678 1,821 Geekbench 5 1,736 / 9,525 1,696 / 9,177 Cinebench R23 1,637 / 7,757 1,649 / 7,949

We're looking forward to benchmarking the new models when we have them to see their true performance. But for now, it's hard to come to a true conclusion in this area.

Ports and connectivity: Samsung offers 5G

On ports and connectivity, Samsung offers more connectivity options when compared to Lenovo here. Both devices have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, and a headphone jack. However, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 excels because it has an HDMI port and microSD card storage. This helps avoid using a dock for connecting the Galaxy Book to a display. A microSD card slot also gets you quick extra storage, too.

Beyond those ports, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has both a Wi-Fi model and a 5G model available. This gives it the advantage over the Yoga 9i since you can use it anywhere you go without worrying about Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Which should you buy?

We have yet to review the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, but that doesn't mean we can't suggest it. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a bigger screen, the option for 5G, and more ports. It looks to be one of the best Galaxy laptops yet, and we're really looking forward to trying it.

But we can't pass on suggesting the Yoga 9i, either. There's a reason why it's our favorite overall laptop. Though the screen might not be as big or have as high a refresh rate as the one on Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, it still packs in an OLED panel. Even the CPU on the Yoga 9i is the same as what you'd get on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Ultimately, you can't go wrong.