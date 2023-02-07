The Surface Pro 9 might be iconic, but the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is able to challenge it in a few key areas.

Samsung came out strong to start 2023 and refreshed the Galaxy Book laptop lineup with three new devices. Alongside the flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro, there's the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. This is a new convertible laptop from Samsung that packs in an amazing 16-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

With such a vibrant display, how does it stack up against one of the best 2-in-1s on the market, the Surface Pro 9? The good news we have is that it's quite the device. Based on the display, CPU, and overall ports, it might have just taken the Surface Pro 9's spot. Of course, there are differences, like the fact that the Surface Pro 9 has a detachable keyboard, a built-in kickstand, and support for pen haptics.

Surface Pro 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Price and availability

You can buy the Surface Pro 9 right now from Microsoft or other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, although you'll get the most configuration options directly from Microsoft. There are two primary models you can buy. One model of the Surface Pro 9 features Intel CPUs, and another features the Arm-based Microsoft SQ3 chip, with 5G connectivity. Pricing on the Intel model starts at $900, with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The 5G model starts at $1,300 and has 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, pricing starts at $1,900. You can preorder it now ahead of its Feb. 17 release at Samsung's website. After launch, it'll be available at other third-party retailers. There are fewer configuration options here compared to the Surface Pro 9, with 13-generation processors and different storage and memory options — up to 1TB SSD and 32GB RAM.

Surface Pro 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Specs

Design: One is a convertible, and one is a tablet

While the Surface Pro 9 and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 are both 2-in-1 devices made of aluminum, they have very different designs. For one, the Surface Pro 9 is a smaller 13-inch tablet, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible. The Surface Pro 9 also has a detachable Type Cover keyboard (sold separately) and integrated kickstand, whereas the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge and the standard laptop-like keyboard.

As you can imagine with the detachable keyboard and the smaller screen, the Surface Pro 9 is a much more portable device when compared to the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. It's nearly 3 inches smaller than the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and it's significantly thinner. It's also lighter at 1.94 pounds versus the 3.7-pound Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. This is intentional because the Surface is primarily a tablet with a kickstand.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is more of a laptop thanks to its design and larger footprint. The 360-degree hinge lets you use it in different modes. Fold the screen back all the way and it becomes a large tablet. Then, fold the screen over, and it's in a tent mode for showcasing presentations. You can also pull the keyboard back to watch movies in stand mode.

Additionally, thanks to its larger 16-inch size, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a number pad on its keyboard, which the Surface Pro 9's Type Cover lacks. Of course, the trackpad is bigger on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, too, which could be helpful at work or at school.

Display: OLED vs PixelSense

Regarding display technology, it's hard to beat what Samsung is doing with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Samsung is using what it calls a "Dynamic AMOLED 2X" display panel, while the Surface Pro 9 uses a PixelSense display. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate, but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 shines due to AMOLED technology.

The AMOLED panel that Samsung is using can cover about 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, pushing out darker blacks and more vibrant colors than what you get on the Pixelsense display. This makes content on the screen more lifelike and color accurate. If you're planning to use either of these devices for multimedia, then the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a no-brainer..

No doubt, for common things like web browsing, the Surface Pro 9 and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be on equal footing. The 3:2 and 16:10 aspect ratios, respectively, mean that you can easily multitask and stack windows side by side, even though the Surface Pro 9 has a smaller display area. Thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling and animations will appear very smooth.

We do want to mention the pen support here, too. Samsung has the S Pen, while Microsoft has its Surface Pen. Samsung's S Pen is included in the box, but the Surface Pen is a separate purchase. The S Pen doesn't support Bluetooth functions, but the Surface Pen does, letting you use it off-screen to trigger menus. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is another option for the Surface Pro 9 and it supports haptics, giving you a more pen-to-paper feel that creative types might prefer.

Finally, moving to the top of the display, both the Surface Pro 9 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 have 1080p webcams. Both also offer smart web conferencing features like background blur, although this is exclusive to the Microsoft SQ3 Surface Pro 9.

Performance: Samsung is using newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs

Moving under the hood, Samsung is using the newer 13th-generation Intel P-series parts in the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, while Microsoft put 12th-generation Intel U-series chips inside the Surface Pro 9. In addition, Microsoft offers an Arm-based version of the Surface Pro 9 with a custom Microsoft SQ3 chip under the hood.

Let's look at the Intel model of the Surface Pro 9 first against the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 first. Both devices have hybrid CPUs, which means they have performance and efficiency cores for enhanced productivity. This is despite the devices having CPUs from different generations — and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 having a newer CPU.

However, the Surface Pro 9's U-series chips pack in a higher 28W of power vs. the P-series 15W of power. Officially, Intel noted a 10% productivity boost with 13th-generation CPUs, so you won't see a huge difference for general tasks like web browsing between the two devices. Of course, for more demanding tasks like light video editing, the Surface Pro 9 will shine due to the higher wattage. But to be fair to Samsung, it's always nice to have a future-proof device, and by buying the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, you get a CPU that'll last longer.

We don't want to forget the outlier here too. The Surface Pro 9 has an Arm-based model with a Microsoft SQ3 chip, which is much more power efficient and features 5G connectivity. While we only reviewed the 5G version, the Arm-based Surface Pro 9 should have a much longer battery life than the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (we got to 10.5 hours in our tests with the Surface Pro 9). Samsung doesn't offer an Arm-based Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and considering the power-hungry AMOLED display, battery life is likely to suffer more against the Surface Pro 9. We'll be sure to update you when we run our tests.

Ports and connectivity: Samsung wins for HDMI and microSD

Looking at the ports and the connectivity, we have to give the win to the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. It just packs in more ports compared to the Surface Pro 9. You'll get HDMI for connecting to displays and a microSD card slot for expanded storage, in addition to a USB-A port. The Surface Pro 9 only has dual Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C on the 5G model) and a Surface Connect port. If you buy the Surface, your ports will fill up very quickly, and you'll certainly need a dock.

Both systems also pack Wi-Fi 6E and options for 5G connectivity for use on the go. However, Samsung has yet to announce when the 5G model of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be available.

Surface Pro 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Which should you buy?

It's hard to make a definitive decision here as to which device is better as the two are so different. If you want a super portable machine or tablet, then the Surface Pro 9 is for you since it has an integrated kickstand and a detachable keyboard. But if you want a great convertible laptop for multimedia consumption, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is much better thanks to the larger 16-inch AMOLED display and added ports. No doubt, both devices are great, which is why we're looking forward to further testing the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 for ourselves.