The Galaxy Book 3 Pro and MacBook Air M2 are two lightweight laptops from Samsung and Apple. Let's see which one better fits your budget and needs.

Along with the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung launched the Galaxy Book 3 Pro. It's currently one of the best Galaxy laptops, featuring a wide variety of ports, modern design, Windows 11, and more. Meanwhile, in the Apple department, we've got the MacBook Air M2, powered by macOS Ventura and second-gen Mac silicon. Both are excellent laptops with different pros and cons. So which one would work better for you? Let's find out through this detailed comparative breakdown.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is available in Beige and Graphite finishes, starting at $1,449 in the U.S. You can pre-order it now from Samsung's website, and it'll start arriving to customers on February 17. On the other hand, the MacBook Air M2 starts at $1,199 in the U.S. and features Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight finishes. You can order it now from the Apple Online Store and most major U.S. retailers, such as Best Buy. Expectedly, going for a higher-end configuration on either device will cost you extra.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Apple MacBook Air M2 OS Windows 11 Home macOS Ventura Processor Intel Core i7-1360P Apple M2 (8-core CPU) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Apple M2 (8-core GPU)

Apple M2 (10-core GPU) Display 14-inch/16-inch

2880 x 1800 pixels

120Hz

400 nits 13.6-inch

2560 x 1664 pixels

60Hz

500 nits Storage 512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Memory 16GB 8GB

16GB

24GB Battery 14-inch: 63Whr battery

16-inch: 76Whr battery 52.6Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

USB Type-A

HDMI 2.0

microSD card slot

Headphone jack 2 x Thunderbolt 4

Headphone jack

MagSafe 3 Audio AKG Quad speaker with Dolby Atmos support Quad-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support Camera 1080p FHD webcam 1080p FaceTime HD camera Biometrics Fingerprint reader Touch ID Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Graphite

Beige Silver

Space Gray

Starlight

Midnight Size 14-inch: 12.29 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches

16-inch: 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Weight 14-inch: 2.58 pounds

16-inch: 3.44 pounds 2.7 pounds

Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Design

Generally speaking, design is a subjective matter. Despite that, this round is a win for Apple because the Galaxy Book 3 Pro features a few design atrocities. Let's start with the first element that caught my attention: the bottom display bezel. If you take a look at it, a thick chin will stare right back at you. I quite literally have never seen a modern laptop with a bezel as huge. And it seemingly serves no purpose, as in it doesn't pack any technologies or anything of use. It's just there.

Another annoyance is the left-aligned trackpad on the 16-inch model. It just looks out of place and impractical. Fortunately, the 14-inch variant goes for a centered trackpad, as all laptops should. Lastly, this laptop only offers two colors: Beige and Graphite, with the size and weight varying based on the screen variant you pick.

Moving on to the MacBook Air M2, you get a single 13.6-inch size in four different finishes: Space Gray, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight. Fortunately, its trackpad is centered, and it has thin screen bezels with a top notch housing the 1080p webcam. Both entry-level computers have similar dimensions and weights. Though, expectedly, the 16-inch model is significantly larger and heavier.

Display

Moving on to the display, when disregarding the horrendous bottom chin, this round is a win for Samsung. Starting with the size, you get two options: 14 and 16 inches, both of which are larger than the MacBook Air M2's 13.6-inch screen. Notably, too, you get up to 120Hz refresh rates, a significant upgrade from the 60Hz found on Apple's notebook. That's not to mention that you get a higher pixel density on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14-inch) when compared to the MacBook Air M2. Perhaps the only pro the MacBook Air scores in the display department is the higher 500-nit brightness, which wins over Samsung's 400 nits.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Performance

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i7-1360P chip wins over Apple's M2 when all cores are involved. Meanwhile, in single-core tests, the two chips score similarly. This is totally expected, considering the Intel chip has four more cores and that Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Pro costs significantly more than the MacBook Air M2. Despite that, the M2 scores higher when it comes to energy efficiency. Another MacBook Air M2 advantage is getting up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD. In contrast, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro maxes out at 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

Ports

Speaking of SSD, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro includes a microSD card slot, allowing you to further expand its storage. That's in addition to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A (3.2) port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M2 goes for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 charging port. Obviously, this round is a win for Samsung, since it includes a more diverse set of I/O.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Which should you buy?

Now that we've broken down the specifications of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and MacBook Air M2, it's time to find out which laptop better fits you. Starting with the pricing, if you're on a limited budget, the MacBook Air wins, since it starts at $1,199, while the Samsung laptop goes for $1,449. That a significant $250 difference.

If you're not on a limited budget and are OS-agnostic towards Windows and macOS, then consider the displays. Do you want a larger, smoother one or a brighter one? Then move on to the performance. Do you prefer a faster laptop or a more energy efficient one with more storage and RAM? If you don't really have strong preferences, then decide whether the extra ports are needed and worth paying $250 extra for. After all, only you can decide which device works better for you.