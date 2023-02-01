Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Pro 360, and they're looking to be a pair of fantastic laptops. Here's what we know.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro series has quickly become some of the best laptops on the market since its debut in 2021. For 2023, the company introduced the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and it's a major redesign coming from the previous two models. These new versions come with a new display that's taller and sharper, a wholly new design, and other improvements. If you want to know everything there is to know about these Galaxy laptops, you've come to the right place.

We've rounded up the specs, price, and release date information for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. And if you're wondering exactly what's new compared to previous models, we've got you covered, too. Let's dive right into it.

Pricing and availability

Samsung announced the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series during a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, and pre-orders are available now on Samsung's website. The laptops will be properly available starting February 17.

Pricing starts at $999.99 for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro with a 14-inch display, while the 16-inch model starts at $1,249.99. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 only comes in a 16-inch variant, and it starts at $1,299.99. There's also a 5G model that will be available later, though pricing hasn't been disclosed for this version.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 P-series (28W) 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 P-series (28W) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 14-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2880 x 1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate

16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2880 x 1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate

16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2880 x 1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, touch Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

RAM 8GB

16GB

32GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB Battery 14-inch 63Wh battery

16-inch 76Wh battery

76Wh battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card slot

Optional: Nano SIM slot Audio Quad speaker system (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters) with Smart Amp and Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone array Quad speaker system (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters) with Smart Amp and Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone array Camera 1080p Full HD webcam 1080p Full HD webcam Windows Hello Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.3

Optional: 5G sub-6GHz Color Graphite

Beige Graphite

Beige Size (WxDxH) 14-inch: 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm (12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 in)

312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm (12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 in) 16-inch: 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm (13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 in) 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm (13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 in) Weight 14-inch: 2.58 pounds (1.17 kg)

2.58 pounds (1.17 kg) 16-inch: 3.4 pounds (1.56 kg) Wi-Fi: 3.7 pounds (1.66 kg)

3.7 pounds (1.66 kg) 5G: 3.77 pounds (1.71 kg) Starting price $1,449 $1,449

What's new in the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro?

The third iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series is the most radical update yet, with a new design, new display, and new processors. There's a lot to unpack here, so let's take a look at what's new.

Larger, sharper displays

The biggest change you'll probably notice with the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro has to do with the displays. Previous iterations came in two sizes, a 3.3-inch model and a 15.6-inch version, both of which had a 16:9 aspect ratio for the display. Now, the screens are bigger, with the smaller model using a 14-inch display and the larger one using a 16-inch panel. The displays have also been upgraded to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, which is a fantastic change that was arguably overdue at this point.

Not only are these screens bigger, though, but they're also much sharper and smoother. They come in a new 3K resolution, or 2880 x 1800, which is much sharper than the Full HD laptops of previous years. On top of that, Samsung is using 120Hz panels, so transitions, motion, and animations will all look much smoother on this screen. This does come with the potential downside of having worse battery life, but if you want a great viewing experience, this is undoubtedly a big upgrade. There's also VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification for a great HDR experience.

The sound system has also been upgraded, now featuring a quad-speaker system instead of a dual-speaker one. That means your audio experience should be much better this time around.

One thing to note here is that Samsung has also discontinued the smaller version of its convertible. In previous years, both the Pro and Pro 360 models come in two sizes, but now, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 only comes in a 16-inch variant.

An aluminum design

Another big difference with this year's models is the chassis Samsung is using. Now, the laptops come with an all-aluminum build, which helps them feel much more premium and durable. Aluminum is a material that feels very solid, and Samsung is clearly going for a premium feel this year, similar to some other flagship laptops like the MacBook Air or Dell XPS 13.

In past years, Samsung was known for making ultra-light laptops thanks to the magnesium construction, but that came with the downside of the chassis being very flexible, especially with it being so thin.

Of course, that means this year's models are significantly heavier. The 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro weighs 2.44 pounds (compared to 1.92 pounds for the 13-inch predecessor), and the 16-inch version weighs (up from 2.45 pounds). The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is still the heaviest at 3.7 pounds (up from 3.11 pounds).

The laptops also come Graphite and Beige colorways. Graphite was also available in last year's models, but the Beige option is new, and it no longer features a color-matched keyboard, instead opting for black keys across the board.

13th-generation Intel Core processors

Of course, there are also new Intel processors in the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. They're now packing 13th-generation P-series processors, which should result in some performance improvements. Intel claims a 10% boost in productivity performance for its 13th-generation mobile processors, so not much has changed here.

Samsung has also removed the option for a discrete GPU on these laptops, and that's likely because the company has moved that option to the new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. These models are more focused on being great laptops for everyone, but for users who need a lot of GPU power.

Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro?

As we mentioned at the top, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series is already available to pre-order, and you can get yours using the links below. The laptops are only set to be available on February 17, however, so you'll have to wait a few more days to get yours.

FAQ

Q: Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series have a good webcam?

Just like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series comes with a 1080p Full HD webcam above the display. 1080p has become the new standard for webcams, and it should offer pretty good quality for meetings and video calls.

Samsung also equips its laptops with a Studio Mode app, which lets you enable smart features like auto framing, eye contact correction, and lighting correction. This should help you look even clearer on video, and it's always nice to see on a modern laptop.

For sound, there are two studio-quality microphones to capture your voice, and the laptop uses AI-powered noise cancellation so others can hear you more clearly.

Q: Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series have 5G?

If you want 5G support on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series, you have to choose the convertible model, which is the Galaxy Book Pro 360. 5G support is an optional configuration, though, so you have to make sure you're getting the right one.

As with most laptops, 5G support is limited to the sub-6GHz spectrum, but that should be fine for the vast majority of people. mmWave 5G has very limited reach, so it would be unlikely for you to get a stable signal anyway. Having 5G means you're future-proofed for the next few years as 5G networks become more widely available and more reliable. Of course, you can still connect to 4G LTE networks as well.

Q: Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series have good battery life?

Battery life is something that can only really be determined with hands-on testing, but we can make some assumptions based on the battery capacity. A 63Wh battery is pretty good for a 14-inch laptop and the 76Wh capacity for the 16-inch models is also fairly large, but you have to consider other specs on this laptop.

When we reviewed the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 last year, we got battery life of a little under eight hours on average, which is very good. But that laptop had a 1080p screen and a 60Hz refresh rate. Because these new models have a much sharper display that can run at up to 120Hz, battery life will likely be noticeably lower. Of course, you can set the refresh rate to 60Hz if you want to extend the battery life.

Q: Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series have Thunderbolt?

Thunderbolt is an increasingly important feature on premium laptops, as it allows you to connect multiple high-bandwidth devices to your laptop using a single port. With the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series, you get an upgrade in this regard, as Samsung now gives you two Thunderbolt 4 ports built-in, whereas previously models only had one.

Among the many Thunderbolt accessories you can connect using these ports are docking stations with multiple ports, high-resolution monitors, and ultra-fast SSDs. In this case, these Thunderbolt ports are more important than ever because the Galaxy Book 3 Pro only has an HDMI 1.4 port, so it can't support a 4K monitor at 60Hz that way. You need to use one of the Thunderbolt/USB-C ports to do it.

Another important feature of Thunderbolt 4 is PCIe tunneling, which means you can actually connect an external graphics card to your laptop to make it a suitable machine for gaming or content creation.

Q: Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series have a good warranty?

Like all other electronics in the United States, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series comes with a standard one-year warranty, so you can get your device repaired for free in case there's a manufacturing defect. However, the standard warranty doesn't cover accidental damage from handling the device.

Samsung also gives you the option to get Samsung Care+ to protect your laptop further. There are two possible plans, starting with Samsung Care+ Essentials. This is just an extension of the regular warranty, and you can get it for 24 months with a single payment upfront at the time of purchase. Pricing for the service depends on the cost of the laptop. For cheaper configurations, the cost should be $59, while the more expensive models will cost $89.

There's also the regular Samsung Care+ plan, which covers some additional damages, including accidental damage (such as spilling a drink or dropping the laptop itself) and cracked screens. This plan costs $149 for two years for the cheaper configurations, while the more expensive models will result in a $199 charge. Note that while accidental damages are covered, you still have to pay $29 to repair a cracked screen, or $99 for other accidental damage.

Q: What configurations does the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series come in?

Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Pro 360 come with a variety of configuration options. For the clamshell model, that starts with the size, as you can choose the 14-inch or 16-inch variant.

For the CPU, the two laptops also let you choose between an Intel Core i5-1340P or an Intel Core i7-1360P. Both of these have 12 cores and 16 threads, but the Core i7 model reaches higher speeds, and performance should be a bit better.

You can also choose between 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM, and for storage, there are options for a 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD. However, it's worth noting that the configuration options are limited by other specs. For example, you may not be able to get 32GB of RAM with an Intel Core i5, or just 8GB of RAM with a Core i7.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series?

Samsung provides very little clarity on the upgradeability of its laptops, but based in previous models, we have an idea of what to expect. For starters, with RAM, you won't be able to upgrade it after you've bought the laptop. Because of the extreme thinness of this chassis, and to offer faster speeds, the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, so it's not replaceable or upgradeable by the user.

As for storage, you should be able to install a larger SSD after the fact, though Samsung doesn't specifically say this. Most laptops do have upgradeable SSDs, though, and that's been the case with previous iterations of the Galaxy Book Pro family as well. It's fair to assume the same will happen with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series.

Q: Can I replace the battery on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series?

Similar to the RAM and storage upgrades, Samsung has yet to provide a clear indication of whether you'll be able to easily replace the battery inside the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. However, it's worth noting that the original Galaxy Book Pro was recently added to Samsung's self-repair program, and you can buy a battery replacement for it. There are also repair guides on the iFixit website, so the process is manageable.

There's no guarantee that Samsung will add the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series to this program, but it seems likely that it will happen. Even the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series has yet to be added, but it could be that Samsung wants to wait before making this option available.