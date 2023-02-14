If you want to be among the first to get the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, you can get your pre-order in now and get a big discount on it, too.

Starting today, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, the most powerful laptop in the company's lineup. Announced alongside the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series, this laptop comes with much more powerful specs, and it looks to be a compelling machine for creators.

Inside the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, along with speeds up to 5.4GHz. It also has up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD out of box, so you're getting a premium experience across the board here. There's even an extra SSD slot if you need more storage later.

Aside from the internals, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has everything that makes the Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops great, too. It comes with a 16-inch display featuring a very sharp 2880 x 1800 resolution, which results in a 16:10 aspect ratio. It's an AMOLED panel, too, see blacks are truly black, and colors look more vivid. It even has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still a relatively uncommon feature, along wth a 1080p webcam. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is also a premium laptop, with a solid aluminum chassis and a sleek design.

Officially, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra starts at $2,199, which includes an Intel Core i7-13700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. However, if you pre-order it from Samsung, you get a storage upgrade for free, meaning you get 1TB of storage for that price, whereas it would usually cost $2,399.

The free storage upgrade also applies to the Core i9 model, so you can get the top-tier configuration with a Core i9, GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for $2,799.99, instead of $2,999.99. That's all before you consider trade-ins, which can get you up to $300 off. If you're interested in checking it out, you can see it below. The laptop will start shipping on February 22.