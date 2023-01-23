Samsung is gearing up to launch the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series early next month. In addition to its latest flagship smartphones, the company will unveil a new range of laptops under the Galaxy Book 3 series during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. In the weeks leading up to the event, Samsung has already confirmed that it plans to launch two 'Ultra' devices. Thanks to a recent barrage of leaks, we know pretty much everything about one of these devices: the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A new leak has now revealed the hardware specifications of the other 'Ultra' device, leading us to believe it deserves the 'Ultra' moniker.

For the unaware, the upcoming Galaxy Book 3 lineup will reportedly include five new laptops -- the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. We got our first look at three of these notebooks late last month, and tipster Ishan Agarwal has now shared hardware specifications for two high-end models (via MySmartPrice).

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra leaked specifications

According to Agarwal, Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will pack Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900H processor. The laptop will be available in multiple configurations with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 storage. It will feature a 16-inch AMOLED display with a 2880 x 1800p (3K) resolution and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will reportedly measure 17mm at its thickest and weigh just 1.8kg. Other noteworthy features include a 76Wh battery, a 136W power adapter, Windows 11, AKG-tuned quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. With this level of hardware, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will most likely live up to its name. However, you'll have to wait until after the official launch to know how it performs in real-world use in our full review.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro leaked specifications

Samsung will reportedly offer the slightly less premium Galaxy Book 3 Pro in two screen sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, with both models featuring 3K resolution AMOLED panels. Buyers will have the option to configure the variants with either an Intel Core i5-1340P or a Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Unlike the 'Ultra' model, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro won't feature a dedicated GPU. Instead, it will pack Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics. The 14-inch variant will include a 63Wh battery, measure 11mm at its thickest, and weigh around 1.2kg. Whereas the 16-inch model will pack a larger 76Wh battery, measure 13mm at its thickest, and weigh 1.6kg. Both variants will ship with a 65W power brick and run Windows 11 Home.

Do you think the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's hardware justifies the 'Ultra' branding? Let us know in the comments below.

Via: MySmartPrice

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro