Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Save $150 as a My Best Buy Total and Plus member $1100 $1550 Save $450 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but it keeps a lot of what makes Samsung's flagship laptops great. $1100 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great laptops, but if you're looking for one of the best convertible laptops on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is going to be an excellent choice. The laptop features a large 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB RAM, and has 1TB of internal storage.

In addition to its sheer power, you're going to get a wonderful and sleek design, and since it's a convertible, you're going to get a versatile laptop that can be used in a variety of modes. You can even use the touchscreen to make inputs or draw out notes using Samsung's S Pen. Overall, this is an extremely solid laptop that packs plenty of power and offers excellent specifications.

While it's normally priced at $1549.99, it's now on sale, bringing the price down to $1099.99. If you're a My Best Buy member or you if you sign up today, that's where things get really sweet, as you get an additional $150 off the already reduced price. My Best Buy members not only save today but also get expanded benefits like a 60-day return window, free two-day shipping, and invitation to special sales events.

My Best Buy Total members get added benefits like Geek Squad tech support, Apple Care, and extended coverage with Best Buy service plans. So if you've been looking to purchase a new laptop, and want to get in on this sweet deal with added benefits, this is going to be it.