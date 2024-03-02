Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 Great design and price The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 is a premium 2-in-1 laptop, with a relatively low entry price. It offers an AMOLED display, and is powered by Intel Core 7 or Core 5 processors. The laptop is built using recycled metals and plastics, and the display supports touch input for the Samsung S Pen. Pros Punchy AMOLED display Slim and light Decent specs Cons Internal storage limited to 512GB $1350 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 Pro specs for a pro user The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is designed for creative professionals looking for a powerful laptop when traveling. It's relatively slim and light for a 16-inch laptop, and it's powered by Intel's Core Ultra CPUs. It has a premium design, a 3K AMOLED display, and four speakers that are tuned by AKG. Pros 3K AMOLED display with variable refresh rate Premium build quality Powered by Core Ultra processors Cons Rated battery life lower than standard model $1900 at Best Buy



Samsung Galaxy Book laptops are excellent, premium professional editing and video production machines. We rated the Galaxy Book 3 Pro quite highly and ranked it as the best lightweight laptop overall. This year, Samsung has unleashed a new generation called the Galaxy Book 4 series, consisting of four models in total. But if you're looking to buy a convertible model, the best place to start would be to compare two of the convertibles in the series to see which one offers better value.

The Galaxy Book 4 360 is the basic model but still has an AMOLED display and decent specs. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 has a higher price tag but offers a better display and a more powerful processor. So, let's determine if paying the higher premium for the Pro model makes sense or if the standard convertible is good enough.

Price, specs & availability

The Galaxy Book 4 360 has a price advantage

The standard Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 starts at $1,100 for the Intel Core 5 120U variant. This comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Opting for the Core 7 150U processor gets you 16GB of RAM and the same amount of storage. The only way to expand the storage is by using a microSD card (up to 2TB is supported). The laptop has just one display size and a single gray color. It's available right now from Samsung's online store and Best Buy.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is only available in a single configuration at the time of writing this. For $1,900, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This also comes in one color, Moonstone Gray, with a single display option. While the Galaxy Book 4 360 will probably be more popular thanks to its lower entry price, power users might prefer the more powerful processor of the Pro model. You can see all the differences in the tablet below.



Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core 7 150U, Intel Core 5 120U Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Intel Iris Xe Intel Arc Graphics RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 68Whr 76Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6 AMOLED touch display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2880x1800 resolution, 400 nit brightness, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume Camera 2MP 1080p FHD 2MP 1080p FHD Speakers Dual stereo speakers (2Wx2) AKG Quad speakers (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2) Colors Gray Moonstone Gray Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB 3.2, 1 x microSD 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB3.2, 1 x microSD Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 Dimensions 13.99x8.98x0.54 inches (355.3x228.13.7mm) 13.99x9.93x0.5 inches (355.4x252.2x12.8mm) Weight 3.22 pounds (1.46kg) 3.66 pounds (1.66kg) Price From $1,100 From $1,900

Related Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Everything you need to know Samsung's latest flagship laptops and 2-in-1s feature Intel Core Ultra CPUs and updated displays.

Design

Both Galaxy Book 4 laptops look very similar

Source: Samsung

There isn't a big difference in the actual design of the Galaxy Book 4 360 and the Book 4 Pro 360. The latter is a bit heavier and larger due to the slightly bigger display and battery capacity. The Pro model weighs 3.66 pounds, which is not bad for a 16-inch laptop. The standard Book 4 360 has a starting weight of 3.22 pounds. Both laptops are roughly the same thickness and designed to be ultra-portable work machines. Samsung says it has used various recycled materials, including plastics, glass, and aluminum. The sleek and minimalist design of the Galaxy Book 4 models resembles the MacBook Pro models, especially the large trackpad.

Both laptops have similar physical ports, too. Two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, USB 3.2, headphone jack, and a microSD slot are common between the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 and the Pro variant. The former has an HDMI 1.4 port, while the Pro laptop has an HDMI 2.1 port. You can flip the display all the way back on both models to convert them to tablets. Samsung's S Pen is included with the Pro laptop, but the standard one also supports it.

Display

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 features a 3K AMOLED screen

If you're just looking for a vibrant display and don't need extraordinary sharpness, the Galaxy Book 4 360's display should do just fine. This 15.6-inch screen is an AMOLED panel with a full-HD resolution (1920x1080) and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also gets a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. This display should be fine for regular workloads like sending emails, browsing, and using basic apps.

If you are doing more serious work, though, like photo and video editing or color grading, then the high-resolution display of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is what you need. This 16-inch screen is slightly larger and has a 3K (2880x1800) resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also supports a higher 120% DCI-P3 color gamut and has a variable refresh rate of 48Hz-120Hz. The latter feature should also come in handy when gaming, as it should offer smoother gameplay.

Software and performance

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 has the powerful Intel Core Ultra CPU

Source: Samsung

Both laptops have Windows 11 and can access Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant. However, since the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 has an Intel Core Ultra CPU, its dedicated NPU unit should be able to power AI apps much more quickly and efficiently. Speaking of efficiency, the Intel Core Ultra 7 in the Galaxy Book 4 Pro runs at 3.8 GHz, compared to the Core 7 150U CPU in the standard model, which runs at 1.8GHz. It also has more cores (12 vs 10) than the standard model. Graphics is another area where the Galaxy Book 4 Pro has an edge.

It features Intel's Arc graphics, which we've tested in laptops like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and found the gaming performance pretty good as far as onboard graphics go. Both laptops also feature Samsung Knox security layer, which works at the hardware level. You get fingerprint readers on both laptops for secure authentication. The Book 4 Pro 360 also has four speakers (two woofers and two tweeters) tuned by AKG and has a total output of 14W. The standard model has two speakers with a total output of 4W.

Battery life

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 has a larger battery, but it also has a higher-res display

Battery life is going to be an interesting battle between the two. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 has a larger 76WHr battery, while the standard model has a 68WHr battery. Ironically, according to Samsung, the former is rated to deliver 21 hours of runtime, while the latter is rated at 22 hours. The Pro model's 3K display is most likely the cause of the lower-rated battery life. Both laptops ship with a 65W Type-C power adapter.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 vs Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: Which is ideal for you?

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is the more powerful machine

The standard Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 should be more than enough of a laptop for most users, thanks to its affordable starting price. For users who want a premium laptop with a vivid display and enough power for regular apps, the base model of the Book 4 should suffice. Opting for the Core 7 model with more RAM is still much cheaper than the Pro model. On the other hand, if you absolutely need more number-crunching performance and a better display, the Book 4 Pro should be on your radar.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 Editor's choice The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 is a great premium laptop that's priced quite well. It has a sleek design, good specs, and a vivid AMOLED display. $1350 at Best Buy$1100 at Samsung

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is exactly as its name suggests and is aimed at professional users who need a high resolution and variable refresh rate. It also has better onboard graphics, which means it should be able to handle gaming a lot better. Battery life probably won't be as good as the standard model, despite the larger capacity, but that's the price you have to pay for such a screen.