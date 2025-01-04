Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Book 4 $500 $900 Save $400 This laptop not only looks good but also offers plenty of power as well. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is now down to its lowest price at $400 off for a limited time. $500 at Best Buy

There's an abundance of great laptops out right now, making it the perfect time to buy if you're in the market. With that said, if you're looking for something that isn't going to hurt your wallet but still offers plenty of value, we think this Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is going to be right up your alley.

Related Best laptops in 2025 Looking for a new laptop for work, school, or anything else? Here are the very best laptops on the market right now.

Not only do you get a powerful Intel Core 7 processor, but you also get a sleek design and large 15.6-inch screen. Of course, what really sets this laptop above others right now is the massive discount that knocks $400 off its original retail price. You can score this discount from Best Buy without needing any special codes or coupons.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 4?

Source: Samsung

Despite Samsung being known more for its smartphones and tablets, the brand also happens to make pretty good computing products as well. The Galaxy Book series looks sleek and packs just the right amount of power to get most things done. When it comes to this particular model, you're getting plenty of power under the hood thanks to Intel's Core 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

You also get a large 15.6-inch screen that's great for getting work done or watching your favorite shows. Again, this laptop looks good and is quite sleek, and also provides good durability with its aluminum body. You also get plenty of connectivity here with two USB-A, two USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5 audio jack, and microSD card slot. Plus, Samsung claims that this laptop can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Overall, this is the complete package if you're looking for a laptop that can handle day-to-day tasks without breaking a sweat. And right now, you can get it at a great price as it comes in at just $500 for a limited time. This is $400 less than its original retail price, which makes it an absolute bargain. Grab it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.