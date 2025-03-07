Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge $800 $900 Save $100 A sleek laptop with tons of power thanks to its Snapdragon X chip. You can now score a discount that drops this laptop down to $800 for a limited time. $800 at Samsung

If you're looking for a laptop that offers a fantastic balance between price and performance, going with one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip is going to be a pretty safe bet. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge scored high in our review, and we loved that it offered a sleek design, lots of power, and great battery life.

For a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Book 4 Edge at a fantastic price thanks to the Discover Samsung sales event, with a discount that drops it down to $800. Get this deal while you can because it will only be around for a few more days.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge?