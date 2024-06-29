Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a lightweight and powerful laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E84100 processor.

It features a 16-inch AMOLED display, great battery life, and AI functionality.

It's suitable for those seeking a slim design, good performance, and a beautiful display, but may not be ideal for those looking for more performance, affordability, or

2024 has been the year of AI, with seemingly everyone dabbling with the nascent technology in some shape, form, or fashion. However, AI might have to share the stage with Qualcomm and its highly anticipated Elite X processors, heralding the launch of Microsoft’s first Copilot+ notebooks, which have the potential to be some of the best laptops of the year.

Case in point: the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge. The 16-inch laptop takes everything we love about Samsung laptops (i.e. sleek designs, show-stopping displays, and great audio) and combines them with power rivaling and at times even topping Intel and AMD-laden laptops. Plus, you get nearly 11 hours of battery life, a host of AI features courtesy of Microsoft, and the ability to play powerful games, albeit at lower settings.

It’s a heady combination of features and performance that’s perfect for most consumers. Although heavy productivity users such as data scientists, architects, and professional content creators might want something with a discrete GPU, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is here to put the competition on notice.

About this review: Samsung supplied XDA with a review unit of its Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop. It had no input on the content of this article.

Editor's choice Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge An AI powerhouse fueled by Qualcomm 9 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes with the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, apired with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a premium, lightweight design. It supports Copilot+, but also incldues some exclusive Samsung Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search. Pros Sleek, svelte design

Powerful overall and gaming performance

Dazzling AMOLED display

Great battery life Cons Doesn't have discrete graphics

Some apps don't work on ARM systems $1350 at Best Buy $1350 at Samsung

Pricing and availability

Samsung sent me the $1,750 iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge. It has a 4.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E84100 processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x 8,400 MT/s RAM, 1TB eUFS (embedded Universal Flash Storage), and a 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 AMOLED 2X touchscreen.

The only other configuration available is the $1,449 model which drops you down to a 3.8-GHz Snapdragon X Elite X1E8100 CPU. Now, if you want to shave even more off the price, there’s the 14-inch model which costs $1,350.

Specs CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch or 16-inch 16:10, 2880x1800 RAM 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Battery 55.9Wh (14-inch), 61.8Wh (16-inch) Charge speed 65W charger Ports 2x USB4, HDMI 2.1, headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14-inch: 312.42x223.77x10.9mm; 16-inch: 355.35x255.44x12.2mm Weight 14-inch: 2.6 pounds; 16-inch: 3.4 pounds Speakers Quad speakers (2x 5W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters) with Dolby Atmos Colors Sapphire Blue Price From $1,350 Expand

Design and ports

One of the thinnest 16-inchers on the market

Close

There’s one thing you’re going to notice right out the box with the Book 4 Edge, and it’s not its Sapphire Blue aluminum chassis that looks more like an icy slate gray. No, it’s the 16-inch system’s incredible slimness. The 3.4-pound laptop is only 0.48 inches thick. That puts it right up there with the LG Gram Pro (2.9-pounds, 0.48 ~ 0.5 inches), which typically is one of the thinnest laptops in the room. Other notebooks such as the Lenovo Yoga 7 (2024, 14-inch) (3.6 pounds, 0.66 inches), Acer Swift Go 16 (3.8 pounds, 0.78 ~0.85 inches), and HP Spectre x360 16 (4.3 pounds, 0.78 pounds) look positively rotund.

Outside its delightfully svelte dimensions, the Book 4 Edge looks like most modern Samsung laptops. It has a silver chrome Samsung logo emblazoned along the center right of the lid, rounded edges, a long air vent on the bottom with four black rubber feet, and a pair of side-mounted speaker grilles along the bottom. You get a ginormous touchpad monopolizing most of the palm rest, with an equally big backlit keyboard and numpad.

The Book 4 Edge is so slim, I was surprised to see full-sized ports such as USB-A 3.2 and HDMI 2.1, but Samsung managed to fit them along the sides of the laptop. There’s also a pair of USB-C 4.0 ports, a microSD slot, and a headset jack.

Those of us that are used to Samsung offering a couple of color choices will be disappointed as the Book 4 Edge is only available in Sapphire Blue.

Display, audio, and webcam

Stunning display with powerful audio