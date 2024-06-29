Key Takeaways
- The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a lightweight and powerful laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E84100 processor.
- It features a 16-inch AMOLED display, great battery life, and AI functionality.
- It's suitable for those seeking a slim design, good performance, and a beautiful display, but may not be ideal for those looking for more performance, affordability, or
2024 has been the year of AI, with seemingly everyone dabbling with the nascent technology in some shape, form, or fashion. However, AI might have to share the stage with Qualcomm and its highly anticipated Elite X processors, heralding the launch of Microsoft’s first Copilot+ notebooks, which have the potential to be some of the best laptops of the year.
Case in point: the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge. The 16-inch laptop takes everything we love about Samsung laptops (i.e. sleek designs, show-stopping displays, and great audio) and combines them with power rivaling and at times even topping Intel and AMD-laden laptops. Plus, you get nearly 11 hours of battery life, a host of AI features courtesy of Microsoft, and the ability to play powerful games, albeit at lower settings.
It’s a heady combination of features and performance that’s perfect for most consumers. Although heavy productivity users such as data scientists, architects, and professional content creators might want something with a discrete GPU, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is here to put the competition on notice.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
An AI powerhouse fueled by Qualcomm
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes with the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, apired with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a premium, lightweight design. It supports Copilot+, but also incldues some exclusive Samsung Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search.
- Sleek, svelte design
- Powerful overall and gaming performance
- Dazzling AMOLED display
- Great battery life
- Doesn't have discrete graphics
- Some apps don't work on ARM systems
Pricing and availability
Samsung sent me the $1,750 iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge. It has a 4.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E84100 processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x 8,400 MT/s RAM, 1TB eUFS (embedded Universal Flash Storage), and a 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 AMOLED 2X touchscreen.
The only other configuration available is the $1,449 model which drops you down to a 3.8-GHz Snapdragon X Elite X1E8100 CPU. Now, if you want to shave even more off the price, there’s the 14-inch model which costs $1,350.
Specs
- CPU
- Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100)
- GPU
- Qualcomm Adreno
- Display type
- Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touch
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 14-inch or 16-inch 16:10, 2880x1800
- RAM
- 16GB
- Storage
- Up to 1TB
- Battery
- 55.9Wh (14-inch), 61.8Wh (16-inch)
- Charge speed
- 65W charger
- Ports
- 2x USB4, HDMI 2.1, headphone jack
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- Cellular connectivity
- No
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Form factor
- Clamshell
- Dimensions
- 14-inch: 312.42x223.77x10.9mm; 16-inch: 355.35x255.44x12.2mm
- Weight
- 14-inch: 2.6 pounds; 16-inch: 3.4 pounds
- Speakers
- Quad speakers (2x 5W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters) with Dolby Atmos
- Colors
- Sapphire Blue
- Price
- From $1,350
Design and ports
One of the thinnest 16-inchers on the market
There’s one thing you’re going to notice right out the box with the Book 4 Edge, and it’s not its Sapphire Blue aluminum chassis that looks more like an icy slate gray. No, it’s the 16-inch system’s incredible slimness. The 3.4-pound laptop is only 0.48 inches thick. That puts it right up there with the LG Gram Pro (2.9-pounds, 0.48 ~ 0.5 inches), which typically is one of the thinnest laptops in the room. Other notebooks such as the Lenovo Yoga 7 (2024, 14-inch) (3.6 pounds, 0.66 inches), Acer Swift Go 16 (3.8 pounds, 0.78 ~0.85 inches), and HP Spectre x360 16 (4.3 pounds, 0.78 pounds) look positively rotund.
Outside its delightfully svelte dimensions, the Book 4 Edge looks like most modern Samsung laptops. It has a silver chrome Samsung logo emblazoned along the center right of the lid, rounded edges, a long air vent on the bottom with four black rubber feet, and a pair of side-mounted speaker grilles along the bottom. You get a ginormous touchpad monopolizing most of the palm rest, with an equally big backlit keyboard and numpad.
Outside its delightfully svelte dimensions, the Book 4 Edge looks like most modern Samsung laptops.
The Book 4 Edge is so slim, I was surprised to see full-sized ports such as USB-A 3.2 and HDMI 2.1, but Samsung managed to fit them along the sides of the laptop. There’s also a pair of USB-C 4.0 ports, a microSD slot, and a headset jack.
Those of us that are used to Samsung offering a couple of color choices will be disappointed as the Book 4 Edge is only available in Sapphire Blue.
