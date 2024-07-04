Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge brings Snapdragon X Elite chips to the table alongside an AMOLED display and a premium yet lightweight construction. Plus, you get a bevy of Samsung Galaxy AI features. Pricing starts at just $1350, which varies depending on whether you want the 14-inch or 16-inch model. Pros Snapdragon chipset AI features Great battery life Cons Limited configurations $1350 at Best Buy $1350 at Samsung

When you're looking for a great new laptop, you might think to look at the top ThinkPads or the best Surfaces. But Samsung makes some impressive laptops, too, like the Galaxy Book line. If you want to get one, should you opt for the Galaxy Book 4 Edge or the Galaxy Book 4 Pro?

Luckily, we're here to help you decide which one is right for you, with the ultimate Galaxy Book 4 Edge vs. Pro comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Similar laptops at similar prices

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is up for sale now, and pricing begins at just $1350, scaling up depending on your configuration of choice. Naturally, the 16-inch model will cost you more than the 14-inch version, too. However, there aren't too many options to consider, so keep that in mind.

Similarly, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is also up for sale right now, and pricing kicks off at $1450. However, you can find sales to lower that price. At the time of writing, for example, you can get an entry model for just $1211, saving you quite a bit from the original retail price.



Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100) Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Qualcomm Adreno Integrated Intel Arc Graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch or 16-inch 16:10, 2880x1800 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2800x1800, 400 nits, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume RAM 16GB 16GB LPDDR5X (soldered) Storage Up to 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 55.9Wh (14-inch), 61.8Wh (16-inch) 63Whr (14-inch) or 76Whr (16-inch) Ports 2x USB4, HDMI 2.1, headphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD card slot, headphone/microphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Dimensions 14-inch: 312.42x223.77x10.9mm; 16-inch: 355.35x255.44x12.2mm 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.46 inches (14-inch) / 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches (16-inch) Weight 14-inch: 2.6 pounds; 16-inch: 3.4 pounds 2.71 pounds (14-inch) / 3.44 pounds (16-inch) Speakers Quad speakers (2x 5W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters) with Dolby Atmos AKG Quad speakers (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos Colors Sapphire Blue Moonstone Gray Price From $1,350 Starting at $1,450

Design and display

Core design is a match

Close

Considering both of these machines are Galaxy Books, the overall design language is a match. Either way, you're getting a slim, lightweight laptop that still manages to look and feel premium and classy. Plus, both have 14-inch and 16-inch versions, so you can choose which you prefer.

Once again, dimensions and weight are just about a match. As described above, both are thin, light machines, so they will both be easy to transport. Although, of course, the 16-inch models are noticeably a bit heftier than their 14-inch counterparts.

Displays are quite similar as well. They both feature an AMOLED 2X panel with a 2880x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As a note, though, the resolution is the same for both the 14-inch and 16-inch models, so you won't get a resolution boost on the bigger screen.

Lastly, both feature pretty standard 1080p webcams, which are enough for the occasional Zoom meeting or video call. Altogether, it's hard to say there's much of a difference between these machines in the world of design and display, so this category comes in at a tie.

Winner: Tie

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon vs. Intel

Source: Samsung

Hardware is generally similar between these two machines, but there is one big difference.

The Edge sports a Snapdragon X Elite chip, while the Pro features an Intel Core 7 155H chip. The Intel chip is no slouch, and it won't give you any trouble running just about any app you can dream up; but in most benchmarks, the Snapdragon does manage to pull ahead.

There is one important caveat to keep in mind: although the Snapdragon is a powerful chip, not all Windows apps work with it just yet. So, if you absolutely require great performance on a particular app, it's worth searching online for how it fares on a Snapdragon-powered laptop, just to make sure it isn't an outlier.

Outside of that, both feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Certainly not the highest available in the market today, but should be more than enough for most users and use cases. Either way, the biggest hardware differentiator comes down to the chip.

Plus, that Snapdragon chip also enables Copilot+ support on the Edge, so if you're looking for a cutting edge laptop with the latest and greatest in mobile AI tech, the Edge is inevitably going to be worth a look, assuming you've been swept up by the AI craze like everybody else.

And since the Snapdragon on the Edge is tough to beat, it's our ultimate winner here.

Winner: Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Battery life

The Snapdragon has impressive efficiency

We haven't had a chance to review the Pro just yet, though we have directly reviewed the Edge, but we do have experience with other 155H laptops for comparison.

In our time with the Edge, we were able to get through a full day's worth of work without needing to plug in, which is quite impressive. No doubt this strong performance is thanks to the power-efficient Snapdragon chip inside the Edge. With the 155H-powered Pro, we'd definitely expect less than a full day's worth of battery on average, but your personal mileage may vary.

That all said, the Edge is definitely the top choice if you're looking for the best battery life.

Winner: Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Overall winner: Galaxy Book 4 Edge

An impressive all-around machine

With a powerful Snapdragon chip, a gorgeous display, and excellent battery life, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is just a tough all-around laptop to beat, making it the overall winner in our eyes. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider picking up a Pro, depending on what you need.

If you need to run apps that don't work well on ARM, for example, that's a great reason to pick up a Pro. Or, maybe you just don't need the best performance around or care much about AI features, and would rather save some cash on the Pro. Either way, it's worth consideration, and we hope you find a computer that meets your needs well!