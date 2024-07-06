  • Samsung galaxy Book 4 Edge angled
    Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

    Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 edges features the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, an AMOLED display, and an overall thin, lightweight design. Plus, of course, you get a suite of AI-powered tools to play with. This laptop also starts at just $1350, making it an affordable option.

    Pros
    • Snapdragon chip
    • AI tech
    • Impressive battery life
    Cons
    • Not many configurations
    $1350 at Best Buy $1350 at Samsung
  • M3 MacBook Air on a transparent background
    Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024)
    $999 $1099 Save $100

    The M3 MacBook Air from Apple sports some truly impressive performance, especially in the world of graphics, while also featuring a gorgeous display and the trademark design you already know and love. Plus, you get great battery life, too. Check this one out.

    Pros
    • M3 chip
    • Sleek design
    • Affordable pricepoint
    Cons
    • Limited base model storage
    $999 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1199 at Best Buy (15 inches)

When you're looking for a great new laptop, Apple machines are definitely worth considering, but so are Samsung's Galaxy Books, like the Galaxy Book 4 Edge. However, you'll still need to make a choice. So, we're here to help you make the right decision for your lifestyle.

Below, you'll find the ultimate Galaxy Book 4 Edge vs. M3 MacBook Air comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Premium computers with affordable entry models

Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge is out now, and pricing kicks off at $1,350, going up depending on what model you go with. Of course, the 16-inch variant will cost you more than the 14-inch version, but there aren't too many different configuration options, so do keep that in mind.

Apple's M3 MacBook Air is similarly available at your retailer of choice, starting at $1,099 for the 13-inch model. Naturally, the bigger 15-inch version will cost you more. However, the base SKU only features 256GB of storage, which isn't really enough in modern times.


  		• Samsung Galaxy Book 4 EdgeApple MacBook Air (M3, 2024)
    CPUUp to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100)8-core CPU (Apple M3)
    GPUQualcomm Adreno8-core or 10-core GPU (Apple M3)
    Display typeDynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touchLiquid Retina (IPS), 60Hz
    Display (Size, Resolution)14-inch or 16-inch 16:10, 2880x180013.6 or 15.3-inch, 2560x1664
    RAM16GB8GB, 16GB, or 24GB
    StorageUp to 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB
    Battery55.9Wh (14-inch), 61.8Wh (16-inch)Up to 18 hours
    Ports2x USB4, HDMI 2.1, headphone jackMagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
    Operating SystemWindows 11macOS Sonoma
    Dimensions14-inch: 312.42x223.77x10.9mm; 16-inch: 355.35x255.44x12.2mm11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (15-inch model)
    Weight14-inch: 2.6 pounds; 16-inch: 3.4 pounds2.7 pounds (13-inch), 3.3 pounds (15-inch)
    SpeakersQuad speakers (2x 5W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters) with Dolby AtmosSix-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers
    ColorsSapphire BlueSilver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight
    PriceFrom $1,350Starting at $1,099
Display of Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
Related
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review: The era of Qualcomm PCs has arrived

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to hit the market, and it's bringing power, endurance, and tons of AI to the table

2:15
DSC01697-1
Related
MacBook Air (M3, 15-inch, 2024) review: The Goldilocks laptop size

The 15-inch MacBook Air offers an immersive large screen experience while keeping a slim and light(er) body than the MacBook Pro

Design and display

Two gorgeous machines

In general, these two clamshell laptops share a lot in terms of core design. Both are slim, lightweight machines with minimalist esthetics, and have a sleek, premium feel. If you're looking for a laptop that is truly elegant, either of these computers can get that job done handily.

As for weight and size, the MacBook and the Edge are quite similar. You'll be hard-pressed to notice much of a difference between the two. Both are quite portable, although both larger versions are naturally heftier than their smaller counterparts, so keep that in mind.

For display, the Edge has an AMOLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2880x1800 resolution, while the MacBook has an IPS panel, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to a 2880x1864 resolution. Thanks to 120Hz support and AMOLED tech, the Edge has, well, the edge here.

Both laptops have 1080p webcams, which is enough for a Zoom meeting or video call. Altogether, thanks to a more impressive display, though, the Edge takes the win when it comes to design and display, even if there is otherwise a lot of overlap.

Winner: Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon Elite vs. M3

Macbook Air M3 2024 keyboard view

There are some key differences between these laptops when it comes to hardware.

For one, the MacBook can support up 24GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage, whereas the Edge has 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Flatly, the MacBook has the Edge beat in these areas. However, it gets more complicated when you start comparing chipsets.

Apple's M3 is an extraordinarily powerful chip for a laptop, but the Snapdragon chip is a beast unto itself, outshining the 8-core M3 in multicore performance. The M3 does have a slight edge over the Galaxy Book in terms of single-core performance, but the gap isn't particularly large.

It's a similar situation regarding GPU performance. The Snapdragon pulls ahead of the base M3 chip in certain benchmarks, while other metrics put it behind. Overall, the Snapdragon certainly beats out the M3 in some areas, but the M3 is still quite competitive.

Considering the MacBook also features more memory and more storage than the Edge, as well as the fact that even when the Snapdragon pulls ahead of the M3 it's not necessarily by miles, we'd slightly prefer the MacBook over something that is a bit storage and memory limited like the Edge.

However, it's a close call, and if you'd really prefer your laptop to excel in multi-core performance and don't need much memory or storage, you may well end up preferring the Edge over the MacBook. In short, this choice will depend on what you personally need.

Winner: M3 MacBook Air

Battery life

Nothing to complain about in either case

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 3
Image credit: Samsung

We've reviewed both of these laptops, and there isn't anything to worry about with battery life.

In our time with the Edge, we were handily able to last through a workday without needing to charge; during our time with the MacBook, we had much the same experience. If you're doing some heavy video editing or something similar, sure, you can expect to need to charge a lot sooner, but in general, these machines are at the head of the pack when it comes to battery life.

So, you won't ever feel like you're tethered to your charger with either the MacBook or the Edge.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Galaxy Book 4 Edge

A very close call

Thanks to a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon chip, great battery life, and a bevy of AI features, the Edge is our overall top pick. However, this is a very close call, and there are still very good reasons to prefer the MacBook Air. If you need more memory and storage, the MacBook is the easy choice, plus you can also save money over the Edge with the base model MacBook Air.

Samsung galaxy Book 4 Edge angled
Winner
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 edges features the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, an AMOLED display, and an overall thin, lightweight design. Plus, of course, you get a suite of AI-powered tools to play with. This laptop also starts at just $1350, making it an affordable option.

$1350 at Best Buy $1350 at Samsung
M3 MacBook Air on a transparent background
Runner-up
Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024)
$999 $1099 Save $100

The M3 MacBook Air from Apple sports some truly impressive performance, especially in the world of graphics, while also featuring a gorgeous display and the trademark design you already know and love. Plus, you get great battery life, too. Check this one out.

$999 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1199 at Best Buy (15 inches)