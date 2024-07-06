Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 edges features the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, an AMOLED display, and an overall thin, lightweight design. Plus, of course, you get a suite of AI-powered tools to play with. This laptop also starts at just $1350, making it an affordable option. Pros Snapdragon chip AI tech Impressive battery life Cons Not many configurations $1350 at Best Buy $1350 at Samsung

Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) $999 $1099 Save $100 The M3 MacBook Air from Apple sports some truly impressive performance, especially in the world of graphics, while also featuring a gorgeous display and the trademark design you already know and love. Plus, you get great battery life, too. Check this one out. Pros M3 chip Sleek design Affordable pricepoint Cons Limited base model storage $999 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1199 at Best Buy (15 inches)



When you're looking for a great new laptop, Apple machines are definitely worth considering, but so are Samsung's Galaxy Books, like the Galaxy Book 4 Edge. However, you'll still need to make a choice. So, we're here to help you make the right decision for your lifestyle.

Below, you'll find the ultimate Galaxy Book 4 Edge vs. M3 MacBook Air comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Premium computers with affordable entry models

Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge is out now, and pricing kicks off at $1,350, going up depending on what model you go with. Of course, the 16-inch variant will cost you more than the 14-inch version, but there aren't too many different configuration options, so do keep that in mind.

Apple's M3 MacBook Air is similarly available at your retailer of choice, starting at $1,099 for the 13-inch model. Naturally, the bigger 15-inch version will cost you more. However, the base SKU only features 256GB of storage, which isn't really enough in modern times.



Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100) 8-core CPU (Apple M3) GPU Qualcomm Adreno 8-core or 10-core GPU (Apple M3) Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touch Liquid Retina (IPS), 60Hz Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch or 16-inch 16:10, 2880x1800 13.6 or 15.3-inch, 2560x1664 RAM 16GB 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB Storage Up to 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Battery 55.9Wh (14-inch), 61.8Wh (16-inch) Up to 18 hours Ports 2x USB4, HDMI 2.1, headphone jack MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Operating System Windows 11 macOS Sonoma Dimensions 14-inch: 312.42x223.77x10.9mm; 16-inch: 355.35x255.44x12.2mm 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (15-inch model) Weight 14-inch: 2.6 pounds; 16-inch: 3.4 pounds 2.7 pounds (13-inch), 3.3 pounds (15-inch) Speakers Quad speakers (2x 5W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters) with Dolby Atmos Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Colors Sapphire Blue Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight Price From $1,350 Starting at $1,099

Related Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review: The era of Qualcomm PCs has arrived The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to hit the market, and it's bringing power, endurance, and tons of AI to the table

2:15 Related MacBook Air (M3, 15-inch, 2024) review: The Goldilocks laptop size The 15-inch MacBook Air offers an immersive large screen experience while keeping a slim and light(er) body than the MacBook Pro

Design and display

Two gorgeous machines

Close

In general, these two clamshell laptops share a lot in terms of core design. Both are slim, lightweight machines with minimalist esthetics, and have a sleek, premium feel. If you're looking for a laptop that is truly elegant, either of these computers can get that job done handily.

As for weight and size, the MacBook and the Edge are quite similar. You'll be hard-pressed to notice much of a difference between the two. Both are quite portable, although both larger versions are naturally heftier than their smaller counterparts, so keep that in mind.

For display, the Edge has an AMOLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2880x1800 resolution, while the MacBook has an IPS panel, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to a 2880x1864 resolution. Thanks to 120Hz support and AMOLED tech, the Edge has, well, the edge here.

Both laptops have 1080p webcams, which is enough for a Zoom meeting or video call. Altogether, thanks to a more impressive display, though, the Edge takes the win when it comes to design and display, even if there is otherwise a lot of overlap.

Winner: Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon Elite vs. M3

There are some key differences between these laptops when it comes to hardware.

For one, the MacBook can support up 24GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage, whereas the Edge has 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Flatly, the MacBook has the Edge beat in these areas. However, it gets more complicated when you start comparing chipsets.

Apple's M3 is an extraordinarily powerful chip for a laptop, but the Snapdragon chip is a beast unto itself, outshining the 8-core M3 in multicore performance. The M3 does have a slight edge over the Galaxy Book in terms of single-core performance, but the gap isn't particularly large.

It's a similar situation regarding GPU performance. The Snapdragon pulls ahead of the base M3 chip in certain benchmarks, while other metrics put it behind. Overall, the Snapdragon certainly beats out the M3 in some areas, but the M3 is still quite competitive.

Considering the MacBook also features more memory and more storage than the Edge, as well as the fact that even when the Snapdragon pulls ahead of the M3 it's not necessarily by miles, we'd slightly prefer the MacBook over something that is a bit storage and memory limited like the Edge.

However, it's a close call, and if you'd really prefer your laptop to excel in multi-core performance and don't need much memory or storage, you may well end up preferring the Edge over the MacBook. In short, this choice will depend on what you personally need.

Winner: M3 MacBook Air

Battery life

Nothing to complain about in either case

Image credit: Samsung

We've reviewed both of these laptops, and there isn't anything to worry about with battery life.

In our time with the Edge, we were handily able to last through a workday without needing to charge; during our time with the MacBook, we had much the same experience. If you're doing some heavy video editing or something similar, sure, you can expect to need to charge a lot sooner, but in general, these machines are at the head of the pack when it comes to battery life.

So, you won't ever feel like you're tethered to your charger with either the MacBook or the Edge.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Galaxy Book 4 Edge

A very close call

Thanks to a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon chip, great battery life, and a bevy of AI features, the Edge is our overall top pick. However, this is a very close call, and there are still very good reasons to prefer the MacBook Air. If you need more memory and storage, the MacBook is the easy choice, plus you can also save money over the Edge with the base model MacBook Air.

Winner Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 edges features the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, an AMOLED display, and an overall thin, lightweight design. Plus, of course, you get a suite of AI-powered tools to play with. This laptop also starts at just $1350, making it an affordable option. $1350 at Best Buy $1350 at Samsung