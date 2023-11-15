Key Takeaways The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 4 lineup will consist of five different models, all featuring a range of Intel processors from Meteor Lake to Raptor Lake Refresh.

The base models, Galaxy Book 4 and Galaxy Book 4 360, are expected to have 15.6-inch FHD displays, Intel Core 5 120U processors, Intel graphics, 8GB of memory, and 256GB to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will boast a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Core 9 185H processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD, and a 68Wh battery. All models will run on Windows 11.

Full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book 4 have seemingly been revealed by a major new leak. The report comes a few weeks after some key specifications of the next-gen notebooks were disclosed through certification listings. The new report has now revealed almost everything about them, including their processors, graphics options, RAM, storage, display, connectivity, and more.

To start off, the report seems to confirm earlier rumors that the Galaxy Book 4 lineup will include five different models, including the Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. They are all tipped to come with Intel CPUs, but while some of the models will ship with Meteor Lake chips, others will reportedly use the older Raptor Lake Refresh processors. In terms of GPUs, most of the models will come with Intel graphics, while the top-end variant will rock an Nvidia RTX card.

Starting off with the base models, the Galaxy Book 4 will reportedly feature a 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) LED display, while the Galaxy Book 4 360 is said to feature a 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) AMOLED touchscreen. Both are expected to be powered by an Intel Core 5 120U processor with integrated graphics. They're both said to have 8GB of memory and between 256GB and 512GB of NVMe SSD. While the former is expected to sport a 54Wh battery, the latter could come with a 68Wh unit.

Moving to the two 'Pro' models, they're expected to feature WQXGA (2880×1800) AMOLED touchscreens, but while the standard Galaxy Book 4 Pro will feature a 14-inch screen, the 360 variant is said to come with a 16-inch display. Both will apparently be powered by the Intel Core 7 155U CPU, paired with Intel ARC graphics. They will both reportedly come with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and between 512GB and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. While the former is expected to come with a 68Wh battery, the latter could sport a 76Wh unit.

Finally, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is tipped to feature a 16-inch WQXGA (2880×1800) AMOLED touchscreen display, just like the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. It will be powered by an Intel Core 9 185H processor, paired with an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU. Other key specs are expected to include 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD, and a 68Wh battery. All the devices in the Galaxy Book 4 lineup are expected to run Windows 11.