If you're looking for a large laptop that isn't going to slow you down, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is going to be the one. Not only do you get a sleek and slim design, but you're also getting top specs here with a beautiful 16-inch OLED display, along with an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor. Perhaps the best thing of all is that this laptop is now being discounted to a record low price of just $1,000, which is $750 off its retail price.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro laptop?

Samsung might be best known for its TVs and smartphones, but the brand also makes some pretty great computing products as well. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro really does deliver on all fronts, delivering tons of power in a sleek package.

As stated before, the laptop features an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Furthermore, you're also getting a large 2.8K OLED screen that measures 16 inches that has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

When it comes to graphics, the laptop makes use of Intel's Arc series, which has been shown to perform well, despite not being a dedicated card. When it comes to size, the laptop measures in at 12.5mm and weighs 3.44 pounds.

Despite its svelte design, the laptop still features lots of connectivity options, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, USB-A, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. You also get great audio as well, thanks to the quad speaker set by AKG and support for Dolby Atmos.

Overall, you can't go wrong here if you're looking for a powerful laptop with a large screen that doesn't cost a whole lot. While $1,000 isn't cheap, you're still getting excellent bang for you buck here, so get this deal while you can.