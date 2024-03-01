Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro High-end display, no fluff Galaxy Book 4 Pro hits the sweet spot between price, performance, and portability for casual users. Whether you go with the 14-inch or the 16-inch version, you’ll get the same gorgeous 3K AMOLED display and the same Intel Core Ultra processing power. Pros Powerful Intel Core CPUs Touchscreen 3K AMOLED display Sleek and lightweight Cons RAM is not upgradable Integrated graphics $1750 at Best Buy (16-inch)

The Galaxy Book 4 series is Samsung’s premiere laptop lineup for 2024, and the new models already look like competitive options in their respective price ranges. There is a lot to like between their new Intel Core Ultra CPUs, AI-powered connectivity features, and full touchscreen lineup. But how do you find the right one for your needs?

For some users, the answer will be obvious with one look at the specs. For others, however, choosing the right Galaxy Book 4 model will require a more detailed analysis. You’re in the right place if you’ve already decided you don’t want a 2-in-1 laptop, as this comparison will focus exclusively on the two traditional notebooks of the lineup: the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. So, without further ado, let’s find out which model has what you need.

Price, availability, and specs



Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Integrated Intel Arc Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X (soldered) 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X (soldered) Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 63Whr (14-inch) or 76Whr (16-inch) 76Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2800x1800, 400 nits, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2800x1800, 400 nits, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume Camera 2MP 1080p FHD 2MP 1080p FHD Speakers AKG Quad speakers (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos AKG Quad speakers (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos Colors Moonstone Gray Moonstone Gray Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD card slot, headphone/microphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD card slot, headphone/microphone jack Network Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3 Dimensions 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.46 inches (14-inch) / 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches (16-inch) 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches Weight 2.71 pounds (14-inch) / 3.44 pounds (16-inch) 4.1 pounds Price Starting at $1,450 Starting at $2,400

Since both the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra launched worldwide on February 26, 2024, both laptops are readily available through their manufacturer as well as third-party websites. But since both laptops have several customization options, we should clarify which configurations we’ll compare today.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra ships with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU or an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. To showcase how powerful laptop GPUs have become, we’ll focus on the version with the RTX 4070 GPU. The MSRP for this model is $3,000, but Samsung is known to run sales on its newest products as soon as a few months after release.

As for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro’s different customization options, you can choose either a 14-inch or 16-inch model. Both models ship with either 15GB RAM + 512GB SSD or 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD. Since we’ve dialed in on the priciest Galaxy Book 4 Ultra model, we’ll do the same for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and nominate the 16-inch model with the 1TB SSD for this showdown. This model has an MSRP of $1,750, but again, it will very likely have some discounts on the horizon.

Design

The Pro is slightly smaller

These two laptops are so similar in design that it is tough to declare a winner between the two. However, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is slightly lighter and slimmer than the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, so we’re giving this category to the Pro. But allow us to emphasize just what a minor difference it is.

The dimensions of the 16-inch versions of the Pro and Ultra are 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches and 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches, respectively. Their weights are 3.44 pounds and 4.1 pounds, again, respectively. But while both laptops are highly portable, the Pro has a slightly smaller 16-inch variant (plus a considerably smaller 14-inch variant).

In terms of build quality, the two are indistinguishable. Since both laptops are from the same product family, they have the same sleek aluminum chassis in the same Moonstone Gray colorway (for now). They also have the same 2MP FHD webcam and AKG quad-speaker array. On the positive side, you can’t really go wrong with either laptop. But on the negative side, this doesn’t make choosing between these two devices any easier.

Display

It’s a dead tie

It’s a total wash when comparing the displays of these two laptops. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra have the same touchscreen 3K AMOLED display. The only real difference is that the Pro has the option of a 14-inch display. However, this is by no means bad news, as this panel is downright gorgeous.

No matter what size it comes in, Samsung’s latest premium laptop AMOLED has a 3K resolution of 2800x1800 pixels, a max brightness of 400 nits, and a variable refresh rate that maxes out at 120Hz. This display boasts 120% DCI-P3 color volume, which means it can reproduce colors beyond the DCI-P3 to deliver a more vibrant picture. This screen is great for media viewing and gaming alike and

The touchscreen feature is not quite as useful on the Pro and Ultra as it is on the S Pen-compatible 360 and Pro 360, but it is still nice to have for brainstorming and media creation. Regardless of which Galaxy Book 4 you opt for, its display will surely be one of its strongest features.

Performance

The Ultra can do it all

Have you been wondering what the higher price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra gets you that the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro doesn’t? It’s all about the performance. The Ultra is the clear winner in this category because of its more powerful CPU and discrete GPU options. That’s not to say that the Pro is a slouch in this category, but the Ultra is capable of much more.

The most souped-up Galaxy Book 4 Ultra ships with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. This is the most powerful mobile CPU from Intel’s Raptor Lake lineup, and it absolutely rips. It is ideal for CPU-intensive tasks like multimedia creation and heavy multitasking. And when paired with an RTX 4070 GPU, it will play tons of AAA game titles at max settings. This setup will handle graphically rich titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla without issue. It can run even beefier titles, too, but perhaps not at max FPS.

Comparatively, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is only capable of light gaming with its integrated Intel Arc Graphics. It can still run older games like Control, Hitman 3, and Warframe at 60fps, though don’t expect to run those at max settings. Beyond gaming, the Pro’s Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU is still pretty snappy. For casual users, this CPU will handle pretty much any software you throw at it. It multitasks quite well, too, even if it trails somewhat behind the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H in benchmarks.

In short, most users will get by fine with the mid-tier performance of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, but the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the clear choice for power users who value performance above cost efficiency. Either way, the Intel Core Ultra silicon is a huge upgrade for the Galaxy Book laptops.

Battery

The Ultra has rapid charging support

This category is yet another tough call since the 16-inch versions of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra have incredibly similar average battery lives. However, the Ultra has the upper edge because of its rapid charging support, which means better overall uptime for the end user. The Ultra ships with a 140W adapter that can restore its battery by 55% in just 30 minutes. The Pro, on the other hand, ships with a 65W adapter that is only capable of standard charging.

Charge times aside, the effective difference in the battery life of these two laptops is negligible. Their CPUs are fairly close in TDP, and their battery capacity is identical, so both should have an average battery life of about six hours. With a competition this stiff, how you use your laptop will make far more of a difference in battery life than any of its specs. While the rapid charging of the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is a great feature, you again can’t go wrong with either laptop here.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Which is right for you?

As we’ve established so far, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra have more in common than differences. And to that point, both laptops are fantastic upgrade options in their own respects. But the burning question remains: is the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra really worth the higher price tag?

For most users, probably not. For gamers and creatives, however, it absolutely is. The extra performance you’ll get from its high-end CPU and GPU pairings make it more effective at completing hardware-intensive tasks and rendering the laptop all the more future-proof. For this reason, we’re calling the Ultra the default winner of this showdown. After all, it is always better to have the extra power and not need it than to need the extra power and not have it.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra Editor's choice The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the most powerful laptop in Samsung's premium lineup, powered by 13th-gen Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. It may not be the slimmest or cheapest laptop in the Galaxy Book family, but it doesn’t need to be when it runs this well. $2400 at Best Buy$2400 at Samsung

All this said, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro offers substantially more bang for your buck, making it a more viable budget option. Sure, it trails somewhat in graphical performance, but that’s fine for a casual user. Plus, you still get all of the other attractive features of the Ultra.