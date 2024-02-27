Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro Premium Windows workhorse The Galaxy Book 4 Pro combines a sleek (if somewhat boring) design with great hardware. It runs on Intel's latest Ultra Core CPUs, which deliver greatly enhanced graphical muscle and generative AI processing power compared to the previous generation. The 3K AMOLED displays are also gorgeous, with touch support now standard on all models. It's an excellent all-around Windows workstation for professionals and laptop enthusiasts. Pros Vibrant 3K AMOLED touchscreen Sleek and light Powerful new CPUs Cons Expensive Somewhat plain design $1450 at Amazon (14-inch)$1450 at Samsung

MacBook Air (M2) Great Mac for the money It doesn't have the same edge it did upon its release in 2022, but the MacBook Air M2 is still a powerful and versatile MacOS laptop. Its port selection and RAM configuration lag behind today's competition, but its M2 chip is a solid performer, and the Liquid Retina display is a joy to use. It's also attractively priced for a MacBook sporting one of Apple's muscular silicon chips. Pros M2 chip is fast and efficient Lovely Liquid Retina display Thin and lightweight Cons Limited port selection Screen notch is unappealing $1072 at Amazon (13 inches)$1099 at Apple (13 inches)



If you're already tied to Windows or Mac as your operating system of choice, the decision between the MacBook Air and the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro should be easy. However, switching to a new software ecosystem is not as intimidating as it once was, with macOS commanding an increasingly large market share. On the other hand, brands like Samsung are cranking out some incredibly efficient Windows-powered ultrabooks that even die-hard MacBook fans can appreciate.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is one such top-tier laptop, comparable in design and performance to the MacBook Air M2. Despite being nearly two years old, Apple's 2022 laptops can still hold their own in the current market, so it's worth looking closer at the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the MacBook Air M2 side-by-side to determine which comes out on top. Read on to see how they stack up.

Price, specs & availability:

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is part of Samsung's new flagship laptop lineup for 2024. It's available with a 14-inch or 16-inch touch display. Apple released the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 in 2022 and followed that up with a 15-inch model in 2023 sporting a larger display and some other enhancements. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro runs on Intel's redesigned Ultra Core CPU architecture, whereas the 2022-2023 MacBook Air models pack Apple's second-generation silicon chips.

The 13-inch MacBook Air currently starts at $1,099, with the 15-inch 2023 release priced at $1,299. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is a bit pricier than both, carrying a starting MSRP of $1,449 for the 14-inch model in its base configuration. The MacBook Air M2 is available online directly from Apple and other major outlets, including Best Buy and Amazon. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro has only just hit the market and is currently for sale from Samsung. We expect it to become more widely available at other retailers in the coming months.



Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro MacBook Air (M2) Operating System Windows 11 macOS CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Apple M2 GPU Integrated Intel Arc Graphics Apple M2, 8 or 10 cores RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X (soldered) 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 63Whr (14-inch) or 76Whr (16-inch) 52.6Wh (M2 13), 66.5Wh (M2 15) Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2800x1800, 400 nits, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume 13.6-inch Retina (IPS), 2560x1664, P3 Wide Color, True Tone, 500 nits or 15.3-inch IPS, 2880x1864, 500 nits, True Tone, P3 Wide Color Camera 2MP 1080p FHD 1080p Full HD FaceTime camera Speakers AKG Quad speakers (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos Four speakers (M2 13), six speakers (M2 15), Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD card slot, headphone/microphone jack Two USB4/Thunderbolt, 3.5mm audio, MagSafe 3 Network Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.46 inches (14-inch) / 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches (16-inch) 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (M2 13) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (M2 15) Weight 2.71 pounds (14-inch) / 3.44 pounds (16-inch) 2.7 pounds (M2 13) / 3.3 pounds (M2 15) Price Starting at $1,449 Starting at $1,099

Related MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review: Setting a new standard Apple's new MacBook Air is one of the best mainstream laptops on the market, using the new M2 chip, a new webcam, and more.

Related Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Everything you need to know Samsung's latest flagship laptops and 2-in-1s feature Intel Core Ultra CPUs and updated displays.

Design

Ultra-thin, reasonably light

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro and MacBook Air are traditional clamshell-style laptops with slim, sufficiently lightweight aluminum frames. They're also similar in size, with the Galaxy Book measuring a little larger and slightly heavier than the MacBook, likely thanks to its bigger displays (14 and 16 inches versus 13 and 15 inches). At less than half an inch thick and less than 3.5 pounds for the larger models, both machines are portable and easy to carry around. Either one makes an ideal workstation for professionals on the go.

That said, the MacBook Air's port selection is lacking if you're the type to take your laptop to work and hook it up to additional peripherals. It has two Thunderbolt connections but only supports a single external display (although this is due to the limitations of the M2 chip, not the ports). Without a dock, this confines you to the MacBook's screen and one additional monitor. In contrast, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro sports two Thunderbolt 4 ports plus an HDMI 2.1 connection, offering support for up to three external displays. The Galaxy Book also offers a microSD card reader and an additional USB-A port, both of which the MacBook Air lacks.

Display

Both are gorgeous, but only one offers touch

MacBook Air M2 15

Regarding visual clarity, neither the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro nor the MacBook Air M2 disappoints. The Galaxy Book benefits from being the newer laptop with its 2800 x 1800 AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz variable refresh rate. However, the MacBook Air is still very nice to look at with its Liquid Retina IPS screen that offers 500 nits of peak brightness, although the refresh rate is fixed at 60Hz. Both are also suitably bright, with the Galaxy Book delivering 400 nits of brightness and the MacBook's Liquid Retina screen capable of up to 500 nits. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro's predecessor took the top spot in our roundups of the best 14-inch laptops and best 16-inch laptops, so the newer release has big shoes to fill. Time will tell if it succeeds.

Admittedly, the refresh rate will not likely be a deal-breaker for a work-focused laptop. What may nudge the needle further in Samsung's direction is that the Galaxy Book 4 Pro has a touchscreen, while the MacBook Air (and any other MacBook) does not. Touch support is standard across all configurations, too, meaning that you don't have to pay extra for a touch display as you often do with other laptops, like many models in the Dell XPS line. We know that a touch screen isn't a desired feature for many laptop users, but it's a welcome one for creatives who like to get hands-on with their work.

Performance

Intel Core Ultra holds its own against Apple's silicon

Apple shook things up in a major way in 2020 when it unveiled its proprietary silicon chips, which are now in their third generation. Before this shift, MacBooks ran on Intel hardware, and often outdated hardware at that. The 2022 and 2023 MacBook Air run on second-gen M2 chips, which feature eight CPU cores and eight or 10 GPU cores, depending on configuration. The M2 chipset delivers excellent performance but tends to run hot under heavy workloads due to the MacBook Air's passive cooling, which can lead to throttling.

Samsung outfitted its 2024 flagship Galaxy Books with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, marking a notable upgrade over the 13th-gen Core processors. Along with boosted graphical horsepower via Intel Arc, the Core Ultra CPUs feature a new tile architecture and a neural processing unit built specifically for handling generative AI (which, as you've probably noticed, is a big deal lately). A new low-power E-core also improves battery life.

There isn't a huge gap in CPU performance between the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and MacBook Air M2, but where the Samsung laptop pulls further ahead is memory. The Galaxy Book comes standard with 16GB of 7,467MHz LDDR5X RAM and can be configured with double that. By contrast, the MacBook Air has the bog-standard 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM in its base configuration, upgradable to 16GB or 24GB and clocked at 3,200MHz. That's not terrible, but it lags well behind Samsung's offering.

Battery life

Neither one should disappoint

Apple MacBook Air M2 13

When considering everyday longevity, it's tempting to look only at battery capacity. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro takes the lead again here, with larger internal batteries (63 watt-hours for the 14-inch model and 76Whr for the 16-inch, compared to 52.6Wh for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 and 66.5Wh for the 15-inch). Yet, battery size is only part of the story. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro and MacBook Air M2 both run on very efficient hardware, which lends to their excellent battery life.

In our tests, we squeezed up to 10 hours of battery life out of the 15-inch MacBook Air, depending on usage and factors such as screen brightness. If you're using it for six hours or more, you'll probably want to bring a charger, but that's still impressive for any laptop. For their part, Intel CPUs have historically been spotty in this regard. We still need to spend more time with the new Galaxy Book stable. Nevertheless, the newer, more energy-efficient architecture of the Core Ultra chips and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro's nicely sized batteries are very good signs that Samsung's new laptops won't leave you glued to a power outlet.

Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro and MacBook Air M2 are superb laptops and rank among the best PCs money can buy. But if we compare the two side-by-side, Samsung's newer offering is the winner. It sports better hardware, a superior AMOLED display, and touchscreen support, all of which make the higher asking price worth it (assuming you're on good terms with Windows).

The MacBook Air doesn't lag far behind, though. Its M2 chips still impress, thermal issues aside, and its Liquid Retina display is bright and easy on the eyes. The newer 15-inch model is also much appreciated by those of us who find the 13-inch MacBooks too confining, even if external display options are disappointingly limiting.