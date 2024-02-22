Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series features Intel Core Ultra processors and AI focus, coming to global markets on February 26th.

Galaxy Book 4 Pro models offer up to 32GB RAM, touch display, Thunderbolt 4 ports, while Ultra model boasts Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

Samsung laptops include Multi Control, Second Screen, and are branded as AI PCs, enhancing productivity and connectivity.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Book 4 series of laptops, originally launched in December in South Korea, is coming to international markets next week, on February 26th. The lineup is composed of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, all of which are packing the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, with a heavy focus on AI.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360

First off, the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro models come with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, with 16 cores and 22 threads, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which now runs at 7,467MHz compared to the 6,000MHz of the previous model. Of course, there's a lot new with this processor, like the new Intel Arc integrated GPU and an NPU for AI tasks. One of the new additions is that the display now supports touch in the standard Galaxy Book 4 Pro (the 360 model always had it, naturally). It's still the same 14-inch or 16-inch panel with 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, though.

Otherwise, though, the new models are pretty similar. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A, HDMI (now upgraded to version 2.1), a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The overall chassis is mostly similar, but instead of last year's Graphite colorway, there's a new one called Moonstone Gray, at least in Korea. Samsung's announcement isn't very specific in regards to the models that will be available worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra

Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is packing very similar upgrades, though it comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor instead. Of course, this is a significantly more powerful laptop, since it also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. The big upgrade here is that, despite being the same GPU in name, this model can dedicate up to 80W of power to the GPU, up form 60W in the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, which should result in significantly faster graphics performance. The Korean website doesn't mention the option for an RTX 4070, which was available in last year's model.

Like the Pro models, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra also now comes with a touch-enabled display and faster RAM. It also includes a faster 140W charger in the box so that it can power the more energy-hungry GPU.

Otherwise, all models come with the suite of features you might be used to from previous Samsung laptops, with things like Multi Control and Second Screen that allow you to link up Samsung tablets and phones to access their files or use them as an external monitor. Samsung is also advertising them as AI PCs, just like all other laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors.

Samsung has not shared pricing information, but the new models will be available on February 26th.