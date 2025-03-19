Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra This is the laptop you want to buy if you're looking for tons of power. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra features an impressive 16-inch AMOLED screen, along with Intel's powerful Core Ultra processors. Furthermore, you're also getting dedicated Nvidia 40-series graphics cards. Act now to save up to $600 with this limited-time deal from Samsung. Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit

There are a ton of great laptops out there, but if you're looking for an absolute powerhouse, then the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is one that you'll want to take a look at. That's especially the case right now, since Samsung is offering such a big discount if you're willing to trade in an older device, offering up to $600 off the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra during this limited-time deal.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra laptop?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is available in two models, one with an Intel Core Ultra 7, and the other that packs an Intel Core Ultra 9. Both laptops come with a fantastic and large 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen that provides vibrant colors and excellent black levels.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 model comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage, while the Ultra 9 model features double the RAM at 32GB and 1TB of internal SSD storage. The former also comes with an Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card, while the latter features an RTX 4070.

Regardless of which one you choose, you'll be getting plenty of power, along with some excellent specifications. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra can handle anything you throw at it. And while it can easily handle web browsing and word documents, its powerful specifications make it ideal for more intense projects like photo and video editing, and it can even be used to play games.

You get amazing sound thanks to the four-speaker setup, and you also get great connectivity as well with two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. There's also a backlit keyboard just in case you need to work in darker environments. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.

As stated before, you can save up to $600 depending on the device you trade in. The best part is that it's not limited to just one device category, and you'll have the ability to trade in a smartphone, tablet, or PC. Just be sure you take advantage of the sweet trade-in promotion that's available right now before it's gone.