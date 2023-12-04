Key Takeaways The yet-to-be-official Galaxy Book 4 Ultra laptop is already on sale in China for $1,780 via a third-party seller.

The Book 4 Ultra features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GPU.

The laptop will be shipped with Windows 11, version 22H2, according to the product description.

We often see tech companies offer pre-orders for users to make early purchases of products, but what happened with the yet-to-go-official Galaxy Book 4 Ultra laptop isn't that. The Book 4 Ultra, which is said to be the most premium one in the Galaxy Book 4 lineup, has now gone on sale, even though Samsung hasn't made the laptop official yet.

As spotted by @Tech_Reve, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is now available for sale at GooFish, a Chinese third-party seller (via Wccftech). The unannounced laptop is selling at 12,600 RMB in China, which translates to $1,780. Based on the product listing and description, the Book 4 Ultra comes with the model name "960XGL" and is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, which has 16 cores (6+8+2 configuration), 22 threads, up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, 24MB of L3 Cache, and 28W TDP.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is said to be available in multiple options, with the most premium one offering an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU coupled with NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. However, the item listed at GooFish packs a less powerful but more power-efficient NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GPU. A product description also reveals that the display will be a 2880x1800 OLED panel that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, reiterating what we already know from previous Galaxy Book 4 leaks.

Previous rumors also suggested that the Galaxy Book 4 will have five different models, including the Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. However, not all the models will be powered by Intel Meteor Lake chips — the cheaper models are rumored to be powered by the older Raptor Lake Refresh processors.

The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will ship with Windows 11, but what's interesting is that the listing suggests it's Windows 11, version 22H2 that will be available out of the box and not the recently rolled out version 23H2. However, that should not be a problem for Galaxy Book 4 users since they can update to Windows 23H2 for free.