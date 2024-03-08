Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is Samsung's most powerful laptop, featuring the new Intel Core Ultra processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 discrete GPU. It also features a 2.8K AMOLED touchscreen, making it a creative powerhouse with a gorgeous display. Pros Powerful Intel Core Ultra processors Beautiful 2.8K AMOLED touchscreen Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU Cons High price tag No upgradable RAM $2400 at Best Buy

Apple faces some fierce competition in 2024 regarding the best creator laptops. The MacBook Pro M3 is our top overall creator laptop, and it even features pretty high in our list of the best laptops of 2024. However, Samsung has just released the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the company's new flagship creative powerhouse. Today, we will put these two great laptops head-to-head to see which one comes out on top. We won't leave any stone untouched. We are looking at both laptops' design, specifications, and performance to see which is the better buy for you.

Price, specs & availability

The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is part of Samsung's flagship lineup of laptops for 2024. It was released in North America on February 26, 2024, and is available as a 16-inch touch display laptop. Apple's M3 iteration of the MacBook Pro was released in October 2023 and is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch models, although there's no touch display on any MacBook Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra features Intel's new Ultra Core CPUs, whereas the MacBook Pro features Apple's own third-generation silicon.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro currently starts at $1600, with the 16-inch configuration starting at $2500 for its base model. At the time of writing, you can buy the MacBook Pro directly from Apple, in-person or online, as well as at any major electronics retailer like Best Buy or Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra was released recently and is available directly from Samsung. Best Buy began stocking the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra today, and you can pick it up from Amazon as well.



Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 macOS Sonoma CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Up to M3 Max chip GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Up to 40-core GPU RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X (soldered) Up to128GB unified memory Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 8TB SSD Battery 76Whr 100WHr Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2800x1800, 400 nits, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456x2234, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits XDR, 600 nits SDR, Wide color (P3), True Tone technology) Camera 2MP 1080p FHD 1080p FaceTime HD camera Speakers AKG Quad speakers (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos Six-speaker system Colors Moonstone Gray Space Black, Space Gray Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD card slot, headphone/microphone jack USB-C (X4), HDMI, micro-SD, headphone jack, MagSafe Dimensions 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 14.01 x9.77x0.66 inches Weight 4.1 pounds 4.8 pounds (2.2kg)

Design

Two (relatively) lightweight competitors

Both the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra and the MacBook Pro are traditional clam-shell laptops. Both feature a premium CNC aluminum body, providing a lightweight and premium feel. They are also nearly identical in exterior dimensions, with the only difference being that the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is just barely thinner than the MacBook Pro, with 0.65 inches in thickness compared to the MacBook Pro's 0.61 inches for the 14-inch model and 0.66 inches for the more comparable 16-inch configuration.

While they are both thin laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the lighter of the two, weighing 4.1 lbs, compared to the MacBook Pro's 3.4 lbs and 4.8 lbs, respectively. Either one is light enough to be a great portable workstation for creators on the go, but if you are concerned with weight the most, you'll want to check out the Galaxy Book Ultra 4. I personally own a 14-inch MacBook Pro 2023 and don't find the weight to be an issue for portability, but it's noticeable in my laptop bag.

Close

Connectivity-wise, both laptops come pretty well-packed. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra includes a USB Type-A port that you won't find on the newest MacBook Pro, but otherwise, both laptops feature the same setup of USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and a combo microphone/audio jack. Both laptops come with Thunderbolt 4 ports, so we recommend picking up a Thunderbolt dock to keep your workspace organized.

Display

Two great displays, but only one with touch

Neither the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra nor MacBook Pro fall short regarding display quality. Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Ultra does take the benefit of being a brand-new laptop on the market and featuring a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 2800x1800 resolution and a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro has one of the best displays for creators on the market. The MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina IPS panel that offers 600 nits of brightness, and if you turn on ProMotion on the M3 MacBook Pro, you can enable a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both laptops are bright enough for content creation, with the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra outputting a lesser but still impressive 400 nits of brightness. Colors, in particular, look great on both Samsung's AMOLED panel and Apple's Liquid Retina Pro panel.

Performance

Intel's Ultra Core processors hold their own against Apple's silicon

Apple's very own silicon is now in its third generation, with the M3 processor present in the 2023-2024 MacBook Pro, and it's one of our favorite laptop CPUs. It's incredibly fast, with eight processing cores and 10 GPU cores. The M3 chipset delivers outstanding performance and has eliminated some of the heat issues that were common with the M2 processor.

Samsung has outfitted the 2024 flagship lineup of Galaxy Books with the newest Intel Core Ultra processors. These processors have a hefty performance upgrade over Intel's 13th-generation Core processors. This upgrade also delivers improved battery life, boosted graphics performance, and a whole new architecture suited for AI. In particular, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra offers an Intel Core 7 155H at its base configuration or the Intel Core Ultra 185H if you want more performance.

For anyone looking for a laptop for light gaming or animating workflows, the Samsung Galaxy 4 Book Ultra should interest you with a choice between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 discrete GPU. With the RTX 4070, you'll be able to play AAA game titles at maximum settings, and it's a laptop more than capable of 3D rendering projects, especially if you have 32GB of RAM.

While we haven't had a chance to review the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, we are confident that its processing performance will match that of the MacBook Pro. While the MacBook Pro offers up to 128GB of unified LPDDR5 memory, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra features a default 16 or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Apple wins the upper hand with more bulk memory, but the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with 32GB of RAM will be more than great for any content creator.

Battery Life

Two all-day workstations

If you're looking for a laptop that will last you the entire workday, the good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra and MacBook Pro M3 will last all day. The M3 MacBook Pro features a 70WHr battery, putting it behind the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, which features a 76WHr battery. Battery size, however, is only part of the battle for battery life, and both laptop processors and optimized hardware go to great lengths to give them all-day battery life.

Apple has the upper hand here since its Apple Silicon processors are extremely efficient, unlike anything we can find on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Despite the difference in battery size, you'll almost certainly get better battery life from the MacBook Pro.

Which is right for you?

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra vs MacBook Pro

I'm a MacBook Pro M3 owner and excited to see the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra as soon as possible. While I'll continue to use my MacBook Pro as my daily computer, I'm excited to see how the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra performs, especially in creative applications. That being said, to recommend one immediately, I would have to go with the MacBook Pro M3. This is largely because of my investment in the Apple ecosystem and its all-day battery life, easy portability, and excellent performance on the go, even in creative applications.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the best option for any creators who feel tied to Windows. It's one of our most anticipated laptops this year, and we're excited to finally get a chance to review the Galaxy Book 4 Pro now that it's out. It's also a great buy for anyone who needs touch, as the 16-inch AMOLED display of the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is touch-enabled, allowing you to mark up or annotate directly on your screen.