Quick Links
Samsung might be known for its great Android phones, but at the end of 2023, the company also announced a new Galaxy Book 4 family of laptops. Just like some of the other great laptops from HP and Lenovo that were refreshed to start the new year, the new Galaxy Book 4 devices aren't too physically different from the Galaxy Book 3 that came before.
Rather, these new Samsung Galaxy laptops have been boosted with Intel Core Ultra CPUs and a critical change to the display that makes them even easier to use. We've got the details for you here on all the Galaxy Book 4 devices, including the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.
Price and availability
Samsung has yet to share U.S. pricing or availability for the Galaxy Book 4 series of devices. The pending release was announced in December 2023, and Samsung mentioned it would happen first in Korea in January and then "progressively" in other markets. For what it's worth, the Samsung.com website in the U.S. also hasn't been updated yet to reflect the existence of Galaxy Book 4.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 specs
|
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series
|
CPU
|
|
Graphics
|
Galaxy Book 4 Ultra:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360:
|
Storage
|
|
RAM (soldered)
|
|
Display
|
Galaxy Book 4 Ultra:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360:
|
Battery
|
Galaxy Book 4 Ultra:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360:
|
Ports
|
|
Audio
|
|
Webcam
|
|
Connectivity
|
|
Size (WxDxH)
|
Galaxy Book 4 Ultra:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360:
|
Colors
|
Galaxy Book 4 Ultra:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360:
|
Starting weight
|
Galaxy Book 4 Ultra:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch:
Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360:
What's new with the Galaxy Book 4?
Intel Core Ultra CPUs
Compared to the previous generation Galaxy Book 3, the new Galaxy Book 4 series of devices is getting a significant boost in performance under the hood. That's because Samsung is now using an Intel Core Ultra CPU. This is a jump up from the previous 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 CPUs in previous models.
The first reason this is significant is that Intel Core Ultra CPUs are completely redesigned when put up against their 13th-generation counterparts. While the CPUs are still built on the 7nm process, they use Intel 4 and Foveros 3D packaging. If you're not familiar, this means that the CPU now has different tiles. There's a SoC tile with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi controllers, and new NPU and low-power E-core. There's also the CPU tile, which has P-cores and E-Cores that previous 13th-generation chips had. Additional tiles include the I/O tile for USB, and the graphics tile, which sports Intel ATC graphics technology.
That all just pertains to the design of the CPU itself, but the addition of the lower-power E-core and the NPU is what brings benefits to the Galaxy Book 4 devices. You should see better battery life, and 100-plus apps like GIMP will be able to use the NPU to offload tasks from the GPU and the CPU for better performance. Intel's Arc Graphics is also a boost over the Iris Xe graphics in previous Galaxy Book 3 devices, and it brings some surreal gaming performance, should you tune the settings down a bit. We reviewed the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, which features the same chip as these Galaxy Book 4 devices, if you're curious about what to expect.
New security chip
Other than the main Intel Core Ultra CPU, the Galaxy Book 4 devices are as secure as ever, thanks to a new security chip. Samsung's Knox security chip can be found onboard all of these new laptops. The company is calling it a "discrete" chip. In theory, it's similar to the Pluton security chip that Microsoft has included in certain Windows PCs. Thanks to this chip, critical systems data will be kept separately, ensuring that your PC is always safe and protected from viruses.
Touchscreen across the lineup
Previous Galaxy Book devices didn't have touchcreens as a standard feature. On the Galaxy Book 3 series, for example, only the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 3 360 supported touch functionality. Now, all Galaxy Book 4 devices have touch functionality. You'll be able to interact with apps on your screen, webpages, and other content with your fingers and not just the mouse. This has become pretty typical across most other laptop brands, including Lenovo's ThinkPads, so it is nice to see in a Samsung device, too.
New AI-powered connectivity features
While we already highlighted the benefit of the NPU in Intel's Core Ultra CPUs, Samsung partnered with Microsoft for some additional AI-powered features. In Copilot, for example, you can connect your Galaxy phone to your Galaxy Book and have the AI assistant areas summarize text messages, or even generate and send messages. As another feature, you'll be able to use your phone camera as a PC webcam, with features like background blur, and auto framing.
Where can I buy the Galaxy Book 4?
Samsung hasn't yet indicated when the Galaxy Book 4 will be available in the U.S. But once it is, you'll be able to find it on Samsung's website. We'll have updated links once Samsung shares them.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is a clamshell laptop featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and a 2.8K AMOLED touchscreen with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. It's made of aluminum, but it's also incredibly thin and relatively light.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360
The Samsing Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible laptop, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and a stunning 2,8K AMOLED display with pen support. It also has a surprisingly thin design for an aluminum laptop.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the most powerful laptop in Samsung's premium lineup, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RT 4070 graphics. It has the same 2.8K OLED display as its smaller siblings, and it's slightly thicker, but it's every bit as good, if not better.