Samsung might be known for its great Android phones, but at the end of 2023, the company also announced a new Galaxy Book 4 family of laptops. Just like some of the other great laptops from HP and Lenovo that were refreshed to start the new year, the new Galaxy Book 4 devices aren't too physically different from the Galaxy Book 3 that came before.

Rather, these new Samsung Galaxy laptops have been boosted with Intel Core Ultra CPUs and a critical change to the display that makes them even easier to use. We've got the details for you here on all the Galaxy Book 4 devices, including the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.

Price and availability

Samsung has yet to share U.S. pricing or availability for the Galaxy Book 4 series of devices. The pending release was announced in December 2023, and Samsung mentioned it would happen first in Korea in January and then "progressively" in other markets. For what it's worth, the Samsung.com website in the U.S. also hasn't been updated yet to reflect the existence of Galaxy Book 4.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB cache) (only in Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (16 cores, 22 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB cache) (only in Galaxy Book 4 Ultra) Graphics Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: Integrated Intel Arc Graphics Storage 256GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (only in Galaxy Book 4 Pro)

512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (only in Galaxy Book 4 Ultra) RAM (soldered) 16GB LPDDR5X

32GB LPDDR5X

64GB LPDDR5X (only in Galaxy Book 4 Ultra) Display Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2880x1800 resolution, 400 nit brightness, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch: 14-inch AMOLED touch display, 2800x1800 resolution, 400 nit brightness, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch: 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2800x1800 resolution, 400 nit brightness, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: 16-inch AMOLED touch display, 2880x1800 resolution, 400 nit brightness, 48-120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 color volume Battery Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: 76Whr battery Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch: 63Whr battery Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch: 76Whr battery Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: 76Whr battery Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB-A

1x HDMI 2.1

microSD card slot

Headphone/microphone combo Audio AKG Quad speakers (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2)

Dolby Atmos Webcam 2MP 1080p FHD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.3 Size (WxDxH) Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: 13.99x9.86x0.65 inches (355.4x250.4x16.5mm) Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch: 12.3x8.8x0.46 inches (312.3x223.8x11.6mm) Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch: 13.99x9.86x0.49 inches (355.4x250.4x12.5mm) Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: 13.99x9.93x0.5 inches (355.4x252.2x12.8mm) Colors Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Moonstone Gray Galaxy Book 4 Pro Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Starting weight Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: 4.1 pounds (1.86kg) Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14-inch: 2.71 pounds (1.23kg) Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch: 3.44 pounds (1.56kg) Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: 3.66 pounds (1.66kg)

What's new with the Galaxy Book 4?

Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Image credit: Intel

Compared to the previous generation Galaxy Book 3, the new Galaxy Book 4 series of devices is getting a significant boost in performance under the hood. That's because Samsung is now using an Intel Core Ultra CPU. This is a jump up from the previous 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 CPUs in previous models.

The first reason this is significant is that Intel Core Ultra CPUs are completely redesigned when put up against their 13th-generation counterparts. While the CPUs are still built on the 7nm process, they use Intel 4 and Foveros 3D packaging. If you're not familiar, this means that the CPU now has different tiles. There's a SoC tile with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi controllers, and new NPU and low-power E-core. There's also the CPU tile, which has P-cores and E-Cores that previous 13th-generation chips had. Additional tiles include the I/O tile for USB, and the graphics tile, which sports Intel ATC graphics technology.

That all just pertains to the design of the CPU itself, but the addition of the lower-power E-core and the NPU is what brings benefits to the Galaxy Book 4 devices. You should see better battery life, and 100-plus apps like GIMP will be able to use the NPU to offload tasks from the GPU and the CPU for better performance. Intel's Arc Graphics is also a boost over the Iris Xe graphics in previous Galaxy Book 3 devices, and it brings some surreal gaming performance, should you tune the settings down a bit. We reviewed the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, which features the same chip as these Galaxy Book 4 devices, if you're curious about what to expect.

New security chip

Other than the main Intel Core Ultra CPU, the Galaxy Book 4 devices are as secure as ever, thanks to a new security chip. Samsung's Knox security chip can be found onboard all of these new laptops. The company is calling it a "discrete" chip. In theory, it's similar to the Pluton security chip that Microsoft has included in certain Windows PCs. Thanks to this chip, critical systems data will be kept separately, ensuring that your PC is always safe and protected from viruses.

Touchscreen across the lineup

Close

Previous Galaxy Book devices didn't have touchcreens as a standard feature. On the Galaxy Book 3 series, for example, only the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 3 360 supported touch functionality. Now, all Galaxy Book 4 devices have touch functionality. You'll be able to interact with apps on your screen, webpages, and other content with your fingers and not just the mouse. This has become pretty typical across most other laptop brands, including Lenovo's ThinkPads, so it is nice to see in a Samsung device, too.

New AI-powered connectivity features

While we already highlighted the benefit of the NPU in Intel's Core Ultra CPUs, Samsung partnered with Microsoft for some additional AI-powered features. In Copilot, for example, you can connect your Galaxy phone to your Galaxy Book and have the AI assistant areas summarize text messages, or even generate and send messages. As another feature, you'll be able to use your phone camera as a PC webcam, with features like background blur, and auto framing.

Where can I buy the Galaxy Book 4?

Samsung hasn't yet indicated when the Galaxy Book 4 will be available in the U.S. But once it is, you'll be able to find it on Samsung's website. We'll have updated links once Samsung shares them.