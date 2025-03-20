Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 enhances the Copilot+ PC experience in more ways than one, unleashing ultra-efficient computing with the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), which features four times the NPU power of its predecessor. Samsung’s newest Galaxy Book also accelerates AI capabilities with more than 300 AI-accelerated experiences across 100+ creativity, productivity, gaming and entertainment apps. Get up to $500 instant trade-in credit

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is one of the best convertible laptops that you'll find on the market right now. While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we did have the pleasure of reviewing its sibling, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro, which we loved.

If you're looking for a laptop that has a gorgeous AMOLED display, excellent build quality, and also provides some fantastic versatility, then the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is going to be for you. For a limited time, you can now save up to $500 with Samsung's exclusive trade-in promotion. So be sure to act quickly in order to score this awesome deal.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy 5 Pro 360?

The Galaxy 5 Pro 360 is probably the closest thing you'll if you're looking for a MacBook running Windows. Not only do you get a sleek design, but you're also getting premium materials as well, along with plenty of power under the hood.

Samsung's Galaxy 5 Pro 360 laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. Furthermore, it has a large 16-inch AMOLED display that supports touch and stylus inputs.

While slim and light, the laptop also has a flexible hinge, allowing the display to fold back if needed. You can use this as a standard laptop, tablet, or even prop into tent mode. In addition, you also get plenty of connectivity as well with two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, and a microSD card slot.

The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. You get a pair of speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, along with a 2MP webcam that's great for videocalls. For the most part, you really can't ask for much more from a laptop. It really does provide the best balance between power and portability.

You can now get a $200 discount on the laptop when buying it from Samsung. But if you have an older device to trade in, you can score up to a $500 discount. The best part is that you can submit a laptop, phone or tablet for this promotion. So check it out while the deal's still live.