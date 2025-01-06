We're about to witness a whole lot of announcements coming out of CES 2025, and Samsung isn't open to be left behind. The company has just announced new additions to the Galaxy Book 5 series, following the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 that was launched back at IFA 2024.

Today's additions include the Galaxy Book 5 Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch models, as well as the Galaxy Book 5 360.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 lineup becomes complete

Render credit: Samsung

While these are great laptops, Samsung really isn't trying to surprise customers anymore with its laptops, and the Galaxy Book 5 lineup is exactly what you'd expect with these latest additions. The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Book 5 360 are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, offering up to eight cores and eight threads on the CPU side, Intel Arc 140V integrated graphics, and an NPU that can go up to 47 TOPS of performance to enable Copilot+ support.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, but both have the same 2.8K resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. They also come with a quad speaker setup, though it's slightly more powerful on the larger model for a more immersive audio experience.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 5 360 has a standard 15-inch panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio (instead of 16:10) and Full HD resolution, but it's still AMOLED. However, it is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate since the laptop is more aimed at the mainstream market.

The highlights of all these laptops are AI and the cross-device connectivity within the Samsung ecosystem. On the AI front, there's a new AI Select feature that lets you select objects anywhere while using your computer to look them up online, similar to Circle to Search on Android. Then there's Photo Remaster, a service that uses the NPU in these processors to enhance your photos, removing blur and increasing the overall quality, which looks to be a great way to make old memories feel even more realistic.

Of course, you also have features like Quick Share, Multi Control, and Second Screen that tie with your Samsung phone or tablet to provide a more connected experience.

Coming soon

The new members of the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 lineup will be launched at some point in February, though Samsung didn't say how much they would cost. The current flagship, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, costs $1,699.99, so it's likely these new models will be somewhat cheaper.