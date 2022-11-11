With the busy holiday shopping season on the horizon, online retailers and local stores have been discounting products early in an attempt to earn your hard-earned money. For those that like to get holiday shopping out of the way, this has been a blessing, and the deals haven't been all that shabby, either. Today, for a limited time, Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is being discounted by $350, knocking its price down to just $499.99.

If you've been looking for a beautiful 2-in-1 laptop that offers style and power, packed in a relatively slim design, this might be the laptop for you. The laptop is powered by an Intel 11th Generation Core i5 2.4Ghz processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen 1080p display with thin bezels and colors that pop. For graphics performance, the heavy lifting will be done by Intel's Iris Xe graphics card. The laptop can also transform, with the lay-flat screen that makes it easier to jot down notes on the display when necessary. Best of all, Samsung states that the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha can last up to 18.5 hours on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha was originally priced at $849.99 but has now been discounted to $499.99, that's a savings of $350 of its manufacturer's suggested retail price. So, if you're interested, you'll want to hop on this deal because it won't last long since this deal is for a limited time as the item is part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day. If you see that the price has changed, the promotion is more than likely over, or the product has gone out of stock. But that's okay, there are plenty more deals to be had prior to Black Friday, so check out our early Black Friday deals.

