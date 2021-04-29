Samsung’s affordable ARM-based Galaxy Book Go laptop leaks once again

Samsung hosted another Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday where it announced new laptops, including the Galaxy Book Pro series and the Galaxy Book Odyssey. However, the company did not announce the previously leaked ARM-based Galaxy Book Go device. We now have new information about the product along with unofficial press renders, giving us a more detailed look at the upcoming laptop.

According to Winfuture, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Book Go soon, and it will be the company’s most affordable ARM-based Windows 10 laptop. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go will feature a 14-inch IPS display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It won’t have a high-quality build, considering its low price point of $349 (for the non-LTE model) in the U.S. and €449 in Europe. Having said that, the laptop will have a U.S. military standard 810G certification, which means that it can withstand falls from a height of up to 1.2 meters. It is also equipped with a stable hinge that can open all the way to 180°, has dust protection, and has a fanless design.

The Galaxy Book Go will be offered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c that includes an octa-core processor clocked at 2.5Ghz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage. There will also be the option of expanding storage using a microSD card. A high-end variant of the Galaxy Book Go is also on the cards powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 and support for 5G connectivity and double the memory at 8GB.

The rest of the features on the Galaxy Book Go supposedly include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, Miracast, two USB Type-C ports, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington lock port. It will also come with a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button with support for Windows Hello, and the laptop will run on the 64-bit version of the ARM edition of Windows 10. Lastly, the laptop gets a 42.3Whr battery that is claimed to support 25W charging via USB Type-C.