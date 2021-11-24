You can grab the top-spec Galaxy Book Pro 360 for just $999 today

If you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to buy a new premium laptop, now may be the time. Best Buy is selling the top-tier configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 for $999 for Black Friday, a hefty $500 discount from its regular price. This is one of the best premium laptops you can buy today, including high-end specs across the board and an AMOLED display. At this price, it’s very easy to recommend.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 ($500 off) The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is one of the lightest convertibles you can buy today, and it comes with high-end specs and a Full HD AMOLED display. $999 at Best Buy

So what do you get with the Galaxy Book Po 360? For starters, you get one of the lightest premium convertibles ever. This is the 15.6-inch model, but it still weighs just 3.06lbs, and it’s just 11.94mm thin. And being a convertible means you can use it as a typical laptop or as a tablet by spinning the screen around. You even get an S Pen in the box to make it easier to write and draw on the screen.

The display itself is a Full HD panel, and it’s using AMOLED technology, which looks fantastic. That means you get true blacks, vibrant colors, and very high contrast ratios for a fantastic visual experience. Usually, AMOLED laptops come in very high resolutions, which makes them very expensive and not great for battery life, so this is a fantastic deal.

On top of that, you get an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which is one of the best laptop processors you can find today, with four cores, eight threads, and boost speeds up to 4.6GHz. And this is the top-tier configuration, you also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, so there isn’t much more you can ask for. This laptop will perform and look great in most day-to-day tasks.

While this is the best deal we’ve seen so far on the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung is off $300 off the laptop for Black Friday, plus you get $200 in Samsung credit to spend on other products. The big benefit is you can use that discount on the lower-end models and the 13-inch variant, if you want to spend even less. You can also use the on the 5G model of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 if you want on-the-go connectivity. Check out the Galaxy Book Pro 360 on Samsung.com if you’re more interested in those models.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is one of the lightest convertibles you can buy today, and it comes with high-end specs and a Full HD AMOLED display. Samsung is doiscounting all configuration by $300 and offering $200 in Samsung credit From $899 at Samsung

Looking for something else? Check out our Black Friday deals hub to see all the best opportunities you can find right now! We’ll keep updating it as new deals show up.