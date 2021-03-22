Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 leaked renders reveal design and S-Pen stylus support

Late last week, a leaked mini product roadmap gave us a sneak peek at some of the devices Samsung had in its 2021 launch pipeline. The list included a variety of products, including the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A22, and Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. While the leaked roadmap showed most of these launches taking place in the second half of 2021, it also listed a PC Unpacked event that could be scheduled to take place as early as next month. A new leak has now shed more light on some of the PC hardware that the South Korean electronic giant is planning to show off at the event.

Known leaker Evan Blass has shared renders of two Windows-powered laptops that will launch as part of Samsung’s Galaxy Book lineup. The first is the Galaxy Book Pro which is believed to the successor to the last year’s Galaxy Ion lineup.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 seems to belong to the Galaxy Book Flex series.

As per Evan, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, and two colors: Blue and Silver for the Galaxy Book Pro and Navy and Gold for the 360 model.

The Galaxy Book Pro has a more traditional form factor, while the Pro 360 will offer a convertible touch screen experience with S-Pen compatibility. As tipped by noted Windows tipster WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_), both laptops will be powered by the Intel 11th Gen processors (i3/ i5/ i7), with the 13-inch models using the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card while the 15-inch SKUs opting for the Nvidia MX450 discrete GPU.

Both laptops are tipped to come with full HD AMOLED displays along with a Thunderbolt 4 port and an optional LTE modem for cellular connectivity.

There’s no word on the exact launch date, availability, or pricing of the laptops. If the leaked roadmap is anything to go by, we can expect the new Galaxy Book series to launch in April. However, Samsung has yet to confirm anything officially.