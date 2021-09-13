Get the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for $899 ($200 off)

Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Book Pro lineup back in April, featuring the latest 11th-generation Intel processors, OLED screens, thin designs, and some of the same apps and services found on Samsung’s Android devices. We’ve seen some of these models go on and off sale over the past few months, and the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best Samsung laptops that you can buy to date. You can now get one for $899.99, a reduction of $200 from its original $1099.99 asking price.

The model on sale for $899.99 is the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor. Its full specifications include 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an advertised battery life of up to 20 hours. An AMOLED screen on a Windows machine in itself is a rarity and makes anything from movies and TV shows to Microsoft Word look even better.

Just like the other Samsung Galaxy Books, this has some of Samsung’s usual software and services preinstalled that you would find on their smartphones, like Quick Share for sending files and SmartThings for smart home management. It will also support upgrading to Windows 11 when that is released.

For $899.99, this is some pretty great hardware, though 8GB of RAM is definitely a sticking point. The current ongoing chip shortage means that prices are pretty inflated currently, and some tech companies (such as Sonos) have admitted to raising their prices as a result. Keep in mind that the memory isn’t upgradeable either, so if 8GB of RAM is a worry for you, then this might not be the laptop for you.