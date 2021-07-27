Samsung Galaxy Book Pro now on sale for $949 ($150 off) with $50 Amazon credit included

Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Book Pro lineup back in April, featuring the latest 11th-generation Intel processors, OLED screens, thin designs, and some of the same apps and services found on Samsung’s Android devices. Many of the models have already gone on sale, but usually not for much more than 10% off. One of the 15.6-inch variants is now on sale for $949.99, a discount of $150 (14%) from the original price, and you can also get $50 of Amazon store credit when you buy it.

The model on sale for $949.99 is the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor. The full specifications include 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an advertised battery life of up to 20 hours. Like the other Galaxy Books, this has some of Samsung’s usual software and services preinstalled, like Quick Share for sending files and SmartThings for smart home management. You’ll also be able to upgrade to Windows 11 once that is released.

You’re getting some great hardware for under $1,000 with this sale, but the 8GB RAM is definitely a sore point — laptops this expensive should come with at least 16GB, but the current silicon shortage is affecting prices. The memory is also not upgradable, unfortunately.