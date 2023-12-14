Key Takeaways Samsung announces the powerful Galaxy Book4 series with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and an RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts impressive features like a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Rollout begins in Korea in January 2024, with availability expanding worldwide.

We've only just seen a wave of laptops equipped with Intel's Meteor Lake processors, but Samsung refuses to be left behind. In an announcement made today, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book4 Series, which it claims is the most powerful Galaxy Book yet. And with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and an RTX 4070 laptop GPU under the laptop's hood, we're inclined to agree.

Samsung announces the Galaxy Book4 Series

As announced on Samsung Newsroom, the company will release three devices in the Galaxy Book4 series throughout 2024: the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, the Book4 Pro, and the Book4 Pro 360. And while they all seem to be powerful offerings from Samsung, it's the Ultra model that clocks in with some impressive specifications.

For a start, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra will house an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, sitting alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. These specifications may make you think of gaming on the go, but Samsung notes that the laptop is also well-equipped to perform powerful AI-based processes. For example, Samsung states that the laptop's hardware will tie in with NVIDIA's existing technology to boost the speed of AI image generation.

Of course, all those pretty graphics won't mean much if the display isn't up to scratch. Fortunately, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Book4 Ultra with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that can detect when you're outside and adjust itself to reduce screen glare. With all that powerful hardware packed within a small shell, Samsung states that the Galaxy Book4 Ultra uses a vapor chamber to cool the system down. It can also charge its battery by 55% in 30 minutes, which will be handy when you're processing on the go.

Samsung didn't announce much in terms of pricing or availability. All we know is that the Galaxy Book4 series will begin its rollout in Korea from January 2024, before slowly moving worldwide. All three models in the series have a 16-inch screen option, while the Galaxy Book4 Pro will have a 14-inch screen variant.