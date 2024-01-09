Key Takeaways Samsung's collaboration with Microsoft brings advanced connectivity features to the Galaxy Book 4 series, making it "smoother, smarter, and more adaptable."

Microsoft Copilot allows the Galaxy Book 4 to access smartphone information and functions faster and smarter, including finding, reading, and summarizing text messages, as well as generating and sending messages directly from the laptop.

The Galaxy Book 4 series also offers the capability to use a phone camera as a PC webcam, with features like Background Blur and Auto-framing, enhancing the online meeting experience.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Book 4 series last December, promising "elevated performance" and "boundless connectivity". While the Intel Metor Lake CPU is one of the reasons behind its performance improvements, Microsoft has given a helping hand to the South Korean tech giant for incorporating advanced connectivity features in the Book 4 series.

In a blog post, Samsung announced that the latest collaboration with Microsoft will make the Galaxy Book 4 series "smoother, smarter, and more adaptable". Microsoft Copilot will make the new Book4 series smarter by finding, reading, or summarizing text messages from your Galaxy smartphones for you to see on your Galaxy laptop. Additionally, Copilot will automatically generate messages and send them on your behalf right from your Book 4 laptop.

To put things into perspective, let's assume a scenario where you receive restaurant recommendations from your friends in messages. In that case, Copilot will track down the recommendations, search for reviews, and then send a message to the person you want to have dinner with directly from the Galaxy Book 4. Long story short, Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft to employ Copilot to let users 'access smartphone information and functions faster and smarter'.

Galaxy Book 4's connectivity features mean much more than Copilot doing the heavy lifting, though. Samsung has also highlighted how its latest Galaxy Book series laptops will be capable of allowing users to use their phone camera as a PC webcam. After mounting your Galaxy phone to the laptop, you can take advantage of a variety of phone features, such as Background Blur, Auto-framing, and switching between front and rear cameras, while attending online meetings on your PC.

It's worth pointing out that these new connectivity features will require users to connect their Galaxy phones to Galaxy Book 4 through "Link to Windows" on mobile and the Microsoft Phone Link App on PC. However, the webcam capability will likely work even when you connect a non-Galaxy smartphone with your Book 4 laptop because we've seen evidence of Microsoft working on bringing the webcam capability to the Phone Link app, which connects an Android phone or iPhone to a Windows PC. It will be interesting to see whether the Samsung-Microsoft collaboration manages to give exclusive benefits when users connect a Galaxy handset to their Book 4 laptops for video calls.

The Galaxy Book 4 series is yet to go for sale, but when it does, Samsung will join Lenovo, Acer, Asus, and MSI to offer users laptops powered by Intel Meteor Lake CPU. However, Samsung will have an edge over the rival brands if the latter don't introduce Galaxy Book 4-like connectivity features for their laptops.