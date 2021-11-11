Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at their lowest price yet ($100)

Samsung released the Galaxy Buds 2 near the end of May, around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation, a compact case, and limited water and dust protection, all for $149.99. There was already a $25 discount through Amazon-owned Woot before the Galaxy Buds 2 had officially launched, and now there’s an even deeper discount, bringing the Samsung Galaxy Buds right down to $100. That’s even lower than their all-time low on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy Buds 2 is Samsung's latest pair of wireless earbuds. Woot is selling them in new condition for $100, while stocks last. Buy at Woot

The Galaxy Buds 2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds, featuring a low-profile design, active noise cancellation (ANC), an optional ambient mode (for hearing your surroundings), three microphones, and customizable settings through the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds last for up to five hours on a single charge with ANC on, or up to eight hours without ANC. The Buds will connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2 and offer up to 20 hours of battery life including the case. The earbuds offer up to 55 minutes of battery life with a quick five-minute charge, and there’s support for Qi wireless charging, too. Samsung’s case for the earbuds supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

All in all, these are a very similar pair of earphones to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and offer most of the same features. You can check out our announcement coverage for more information. The offer is available for 19 days or whenever stocks run out, whichever is first. Purchasing them from Woot will also grant you a 90-day limited warranty, and their expected arrival date is anywhere from November 17th to November 21st at the time of writing. We also have a roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 cases, if you’re interested.