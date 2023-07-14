Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $80 $150 Save $70 The Galaxy Buds 2 are comfortable to wear, sound great, and can block out sound. And can now be had for up to 47% off in this limited-time deal. $80 at Amazon

No matter your budget, there is always going to be a great selection of wireless earbuds available. But if you're looking to get some of the best options out there but not pay a lot of money for them, you've come to the right place. We've uncovered a deal so good on the Galaxy Buds 2, driving the price down by up to 47% for a limited time. That means you can grab a pair of quality earbuds for just $80 for a limited time.

What’s great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great pair of earbuds that are compact and designed to feel good even after hours of use. The earbuds offer robust sound and also provide excellent active noise-canceling (ANC) that can block out distracting ambient sound. The earbuds also provide an ambient mode when you want to let sounds in, ensuring that you’re not completely blocked off from the world when you need to hear things around you.

In addition to providing great sound when listening to music or videos, the earbuds also offer excellent sound quality during calls. The earbuds utilize three microphones and noise-reduction technology to ensure crisp voice quality. Furthermore, you get to listen to all your favorite jams for up to seven and a half hours on a single charge, with more hours included in the compact charging case.

Those that want to take these out for a run will be happy to know that the earbuds are protected from minor weather and sweat with an IPX2 rating. Also, if you want to buy a pair that matches your personality, the Galaxy Buds 2 are available in three different colors. Right now, you can grab these on sale for up to 47% off, bringing them down to just $80 for a limited time.