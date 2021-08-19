Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have ANC?

The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds. They pack a host of new and exciting features, including 360-degree spatial audio and dynamic two-way speakers. If you’re planning to pick these earbuds, you may be wondering about Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. ANC has become one of the most sought-after features in the wireless earbuds space, and pretty much every manufacturer is offering ANC-supporting wireless earbuds nowadays.

ANC on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Like the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 also support ANC. According to the company, the earbuds can cut the external background noise by up to 98 percent.

With ANC, earbuds block out noise in the nearby area, so you can fully enjoy your music. The feature actively seeks out and destroys ambient sound before it reaches your ears. It uses the onboard microphones to detect ambient noise frequencies and then electronically generates opposite sound frequencies. Both frequencies then cancel each other out.

Samsung offers three levels of ambient sound control, so you have more options than just blocking out all ambient sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will provide five hours of playback with ANC on a single charge. The extra charge in the case of the earbuds can extend the playback time to 20 hours.

How to turn on ANC on Galaxy Buds 2

To enable ANC on the Galaxy Buds, touch and hold one of the earbuds while you’re wearing both of them. You’ll then hear a beep sound that will indicate that the ANC feature is enabled. To disable ANC, do the same thing, and you’ll hear a different sound signifying the feature is disabled. You can also use the Galaxy Wearable app to activate or deactivate ANC.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price and colors

The Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at $149.99 and will go on sale beginning August 27th. The company is offering four color options — White, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender. However, the cases for all color options will be white on the outside, and the earbuds color on the inside.

