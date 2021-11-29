Save $70 by grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and a SmartTag for $110

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is here, and Samsung has some tempting deals! You can grab the Galaxy Buds 2 and a SmartTag for a mere $110 and save 38% in the process. This is a limited-time offer, so make sure you buy this bundle while it’s still in stock. The Galaxy buds 2 come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), so you can block out the world and focus on what matters. And thanks to touch controls, you can skip songs, answer calls, and do more without needing to take your phone out. This bundle also comes with a SmartTag, so you can track what matters to you at all times.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + SmartTag This bundle includes ANC earbuds and a SmartTag tracker for a mere $110. Grab this deal while it lasts and save 38%. $110 on Amazon.com

If this deal is no longer available by the time you get to it, you can own the Buds 2 individually from Amazon and Samsung for $110 and $120 respectively. You save less by grabbing the deals below, but they’re still cheaper than buying the Buds 2 for $150.

Samsung’s SmartTag is similar to Tile trackers and AirTags. You just attach it to a certain item, and you’ll get to track its location at all times. It requires setting up on the SmartThings app on a Galaxy smartphone with at least 2 GB and Android 8.0. It’s perfect for backpacks, luggages, keys, end even cars. You don’t have to be tech-savvy to set up a SmartTag, so no matter how knowledgable you are in this particular field, you’ll still be able to use it just fine.

