Samsung app leaks all the details on the Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is likely scheduled for August 11th, though much of the event has been leaked in its entirety. We know pretty much everything about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, we’ve seen the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches, and we have a rough idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. A developer by the name of Tim Schneeberger has just found an early beta version of the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 plugin on Samsung’s update server, and it contains a lot of information about the upcoming earphones. You might remember that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leaked in a similar way before.

Schneeberger has disassembled the app and shared all of their findings in a GitHub repository, and there’s a lot of information that wasn’t public before. While we’ve already seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 both in and outside of their case, the app also contains some photos of the earbuds in black, white, gray/green, violet, and yellow. Yellow and gray/green are new colors that have not been seen before. The app did not contain any battery case images, except for a simple line-art matching the Buds Pro and Buds Live case.

By way of features, the app adds a new feature to enable active noise canceling in one earbud. The option is currently invisible in the app, and Schneeberger hypothesized that it will be available if the app detects that the connected earbuds have a certain firmware version installed. There’s also an interactive tutorial to help the user wear the earbuds correctly (similar to the Buds Live), and you can now enable/disable single-tap, double-tap, triple-tap, and touch-and-hold touch actions individually.

The developer patched the app to simulate a pair of connected Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to see if there were any changes or redesigns in the app, which there were. The battery dashboard has been redesigned and is simpler to use. Keep in mind that some settings like the Bixby voice wakeup and active noise canceling in one earbud are invisible in the screenshots below, but they do exist.

When compared to the Buds Pro, there are a few missing features. There’s no 360-degree sound feature for one, nor are there “outside double-tap volume controls” for now (though apparently there’s still logic for it in the Bluetooth back-end). There’s no “high/low” option for ANC anymore either and you can’t fine-tune it, but as already mentioned, it will likely be possible to enable ANC even if only one earbud is connected. Some more detailed battery info is also present, as the app shows each individual earbud as having a 61 mAh, whereas the case has a 472 mAh capacity.

The equalizer page is the same too, whereas the “find my earbuds” page has been redesigned a little bit.

The app shown here is a pre-release, and there may still be changes to come before the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are actually released. A lot of favorite features from previous Buds are here or are improved, and there are some features that are present in last year’s Buds Pro that aren’t here in the Buds 2. It’s possible that we’ll see a Buds 2 Pro come later on in the year that will bring some more features that have been left out. We do know that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be able to connect to multiple devices at once for seamless switching (something previous Buds couldn’t do), which includes connecting to non-Samsung devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have a pebble-shaped case, and each earbud seems to have two microphones on the outside. There are charging pins and optical wear detection sensors on the inner side, and there doesn’t seem to be many substantial changes when compared to the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+. We found the Samsung Galaxy Buds to be some of the best true wireless earphones that you can get on the market, and we’re looking forward to what the regular Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will bring to the table.

Thanks Tim Schneeberger for the tip!