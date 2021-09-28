The wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are at their lowest price ever on Amazon U.K.

Samsung released the Galaxy Buds 2 near the end of May, around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation, a compact case, and limited water and dust protection, all for an asking price £139. They’ve been up and down in price on Amazon U.K. since their launch, but now they’re down to just £100 — that’s £39 off the retail price, and their lowest price yet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung's latest pair of wireless earbuds. You can get them for just £100 on Amazon U.K. See at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds, featuring a low-profile design, active noise cancellation (ANC), an optional ambient mode (for hearing your surroundings), three microphones, and customizable settings through the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds last for up to five hours on a single charge with ANC on, or up to eight hours without ANC. The Buds will connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2 and offer up to 20 hours of battery life including the case. The earbuds offer up to 55 minutes of battery life with a quick five-minute charge, and there’s support for Qi wireless charging, too. Samsung’s case for the earbuds supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging. These are a very similar pair of earphones to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and offer most of the same features.

To buy these earphones at £100, you’ll need to make sure to click “New from £100” on the order page. The £100 seller is still Amazon, and as such, means that these are eligible for Prime delivery. The one catch is that they won’t be in stock until mid-to-late October. Still, if you’re not in a rush (or you’re looking to pick these up for a Christmas present), then the long delivery time won’t really matter.