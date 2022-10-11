Grab Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for just $99 during the Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is currently underway on Amazon, and if you missed out on Prime Day’s discounts galore, this is your chance to bag a great deal. If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The earphones are selling for $50 off on Amazon’s Prime Access Sale, making them a great deal for anyone in the market for a new pair of headphones.

The Galaxy Buds 2 were launched at $149, but they’re usually available for $129 on Amazon. But during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can grab them for just $99 and save $50.

Although the Galaxy Buds 2 have been succeeded by the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they still remain one of the best truly wireless earphones on the market. And this steep discount makes them even more enticing. The Galaxy Buds 2 deliver exceptional sound. They pack dynamic two-way speakers, consisting of an 11mm woofer for handling bass and mid-range and a 6.5mm tweeter for crisp treble.

Apart from fantastic sound quality, the Galaxy Buds 2 also offer effective active noise cancellation, helping you block out unwanted ambient noise while you enjoy your favorite tunes. The earbuds also make use of Machine Learning algorithms to cut out external noise during voice and video calls. In addition, the earbuds also offer adjustable transparency mode so you can easily listen to people’s voices and surrounding sounds without taking off the buds.

As for the battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to five years with ANC and up to seven and a half hours with ANC off. This can be extended to up to 29 hours with the charging case.

Other highlights of the Galaxy Buds 2 include IPX2 sweat resistance, 360 Audio, Bixby/Google Assistant integration, wireless charging support, and Bluetooth 5.2. The earphones are available in four colors: White, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender.