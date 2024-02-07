Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $107 $230 Save $123 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a fantastic pair of earbuds, delivering robust sound and powerful noise-canceling capabilities. While they typically costs $229.99, you can now score this impressive discount that knocks 53% off, dropping them down to their lowest price ever. $107 at Amazon

If you've been looking into picking up a set of great wireless earbuds, chances are, you've seen the vast selection that's available. There's no shortage of options to choose from, which means, if you're going to sit at the top in this category, your product really needs to stand out. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are some of the best it's ever produced, featuring robust sound, amazing noise-canceling, 360 audio, and more. Best of all, while they usually cost a fortune, coming in at $229.99, we're now seeing a massive price drop of 53% that takes them down to just $107 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds?

The earbuds feature a 10mm woofer for bass, and a 5.3mm tweeter, that work together to produce impressive and robust audio. In addition, the earbuds support 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, which provides a richer soundscape with supported formats over some of its competitors. In addition to quality sound, you also get impressive noise-canceling capabilities, which can block out the outside world when you need to focus.

There's even a mode that will let ambient noise in, so you can be aware of your surroundings, and Samsung's built-in Intelligent Conversation Mode can automatically detect when you're starting to talk with someone, lowering the volume of your music and engaging ambient mode, so you can hear the conversation without touching your earbuds. Furthermore, those that want to take their sound experience to a new level will be impressed with the 360 audio feature and support for Dolby Atmos, which is great for movies and TV shows.

In addition, one of the more unique features of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds is that they can also be used by creators to record 360 audio. While these earbuds are compatible with all devices, they are going to be an especially great match when paired with Samsung or Android phones. You'll get seamless pairing and device switching, along with tracking capabilities, so they'll never get lost.

As far as battery life goes, you can expect up to five hours of continuous use with ANC activated, and you'll also get another 18 hours with the included wireless charging case. IPX7 water resistance means you can take them out into the world and listen even in the rain, and feel comfortable knowing that they'll keep working even if you have a sweaty gym session.

Why buy Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds?

These are the best wireless earbuds that Samsung produces, and at its current price, you're getting an absolute steal. You're going to get superb audio paired with great ANC, along with good battery life, and a design that's comfortable for all-day use. While these typically retail for $229.99, you can now score them at a fraction of their original price, coming in at just $107 for a limited time.

If you're an Amazon credit card holder, you can also take advantage of special financing offers. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long. Of course, if the pricing is on the higher side, and you're looking for other options, be sure to check out some of the best earbuds that come in under $100.