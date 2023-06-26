Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $113 $230 Save $117 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an excellent pair of earbuds featuring a compact design, sleek charging case, support noise-canceling, 3D audio, and more. $113 at Amazon

Sometimes you really don't know what you're missing until you've tried it. And while most affordable earbuds will offer you a pretty good experience, there are small differences here and there with pricier models that can really elevate the experience. So if you're looking for a change, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are going to be some of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now. Usually, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in at $230, but luckily, we've uncovered a fantastic deal that brings the price down to just $113 for a limited time. So at 51% off, this is a no-brainer if you're in the market for new wireless earbuds.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers powerful sound in a compact size packed with features like active noise-canceling, spatial audio, and support for 24-bit Hi-Fi audio. While filtering noise out distracting noise is a great feature, these earbuds also offer a way to have noise pass through, making it safer when you're in a busy area or convenient when you don't want to remove your earbuds if you're having a quick chat. Furthermore, you'll experience improved call quality thanks to the earbuds' three microphones.

The earbuds are small, but they offer tons of battery life, with up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 29 more hours stored in the wireless charging case. And for those that like a bit more personality with their products, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is available in three different colors, so you can choose one that matches you the best. So if you've been looking to get your hands on an excellent pair of earbuds, grab this deal while you can, because once it's gone, it's probably not going to come back.