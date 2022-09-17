Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support ANC?

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during its Unpacked event in the summer of 2022. These wireless earbuds come in three different colors to choose from. Though, you could always buy a case for them — if you’re not a fan of the default finishes. Packed with advanced audio technologies, these water-resistant buds are ideal for Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 users. That’s because they’re designed to work seamlessly with the company’s devices. Now, you must be curious about Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Do these earbuds have this feature? Here’s what you need to know about this matter in particular.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and ANC

For those unfamiliar with ANC, this technology blocks out external noise when you have your compatible earbuds or headphones on. ANC is ideal for those who work in crowded environments or commute through public transport. You block the world out so you can completely immerse yourself in the audio experience. Whether you’re listening to music or podcasts, or maybe watching a video — ANC helps you focus on the digital content you’re consuming. So do the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support ANC?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro indeed support the Active Noise Cancellation feature. This means you get to optionally block the noise out when you’re using them. Though, note that ANC can drain earbuds’ batteries faster. That’s because ANC is a simulated digital mechanism that requires a power source. It’s not an analog/physical feature that works if you run out of battery.

Personally, I keep ANC on at all times when I’m jogging. Being able to block out other pedestrians’ conversations and just focus on the upbeat music is merely magical. It truly is a must-have feature in earbuds I plan on purchasing.

