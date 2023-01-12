Samsung has announced new updates for Galaxy Watch devices running Wear OS 3 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Now, this isn't your typical software update that's purely aimed at squashing bugs. Instead, they will allow users to take advantage of new features that will elevate the content-capturing capabilities with supported Galaxy smartphones. The update will introduce the ability to capture 360-degree audio with the Buds 2 Pro and seamless zoom functionality when using the Galaxy Watch.

After the update, users will be able to capture 360-degree audio using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just by pairing it with a Galaxy smartphone. This is made possible by using the microphone found inside each earbud and recording simultaneously in sync with video to deliver immersive 360-degree audio. Samsung touts that this is now possible thanks to LE audio technology, which is a new audio transmission standard that takes place over a Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) radio. As far as benefits, we're looking at improved energy efficiency, enhanced audio features when streaming to wireless devices, and more.

Samsung is also delivering a new update for the Galaxy Watch’s Camera Controller app, giving users more control when they are framing their shots. In the latest update, users will be able to control the zoom settings from the app by just rotating the bezel or pinching the watch face. The 360-degree audio update will be rolling out starting today. Whereas the update for the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Watch 4 series will be available at the beginning of February.

Of course, not all smartphones will be compatible, with Samsung requiring a smartphone running One UI 5.0 or higher with support for LE Audio. For now, that includes just the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's also safe to say that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 devices that are set to take center stage at the Galaxy Unpacked on February 1 will also support this feature as well.

If you're interested in trying it out and you have all the right hardware and software, head into the Samsung Camera app, select the settings menu within the video mode, head into the advanced options, then turn on 360 Audio Recording.

Source: Samsung